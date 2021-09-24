There’s nothing like a night out in London – especially after spending the majority of the year confined to our homes.

As UK nightlife starts to gear back up, many clubbers and late-night lovers are taking to the city streets to visit their favourite haunts and dance and drink their nights away.

But those nights often come to a swift end, with many clubs across the capital closing earlier than anticipated.

With a desire to keep the prosecco flowing and the good vibes going, late night drinking and dining spots are becoming even more important – but where can people go when they’re not ready for the night to come to an end?

We’ve rounded up the best bars and restaurants to visit in the wee hours to ensure the party continues.