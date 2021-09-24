London after hours: restaurants and bars to go to for when the party’s over
- Leah Sinclair
From indulging in pancakes at Balans no. 60 in Soho to singing rock classics at Hackney-based The Dolphin, these bars and restaurants are great for night owls looking to keep the party going.
There’s nothing like a night out in London – especially after spending the majority of the year confined to our homes.
As UK nightlife starts to gear back up, many clubbers and late-night lovers are taking to the city streets to visit their favourite haunts and dance and drink their nights away.
But those nights often come to a swift end, with many clubs across the capital closing earlier than anticipated.
With a desire to keep the prosecco flowing and the good vibes going, late night drinking and dining spots are becoming even more important – but where can people go when they’re not ready for the night to come to an end?
We’ve rounded up the best bars and restaurants to visit in the wee hours to ensure the party continues.
Egg London
This warehouse-style club located in Kings Cross doesn’t end until 6am on Fridays and 7am on Saturdays, making it the perfect pit-stop for partying into the early hours. The club is known to have a wide selection of electro DJs on deck for those looking to have a full-on night out and is a must-visit for those looking to dance until sunrise.
Address: 200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Balans no. 60
A typical night out in London is not complete without indulging in something laced in sugar or salt to satisfy those cravings after dancing for hours – and Balans no. 60 is the ideal location to dig into some delicious treats.
Known for its extensive list of food and drinks, this late-night restaurant in Soho serves brunch and pancakes until 5am, making it the go-to spot to end the night fully satisfied.
Address: 60-62 Old Compton St, London W1D 4UG
Roadtrip & The Workshop
This lively Shoreditch-based bar is open until 5am on Fridays and Saturdays, and provides an eclectic mix of party anthems for clubgoers to dance to their heart’s content.
Address: 243 Old St, London EC1V 9EY
The Dolphin
This east London hang-out in the heart of Hackney is made for those who want to grab a drink, take to the stage and sing throughout the night.
The Dolphin closes at 4am on Fridays and Saturdays and hosts a mixture of guests with a shared love of karaoke, which they host every weekend.
Complete with pub classic foods from burgers to cheesy chips, this casual spot makes for a fun pit-stop on your night out.
Address: 163, 165 Mare St, London E8 3RH
The Horse and Groom
If you’re looking for a quintessential pub to stumble into for a quick drink, The Horse and Groom is your go-to place. It’s a typical east end tavern, serving craft beer and ales but by night, it turns into a disco haven, playing some of the best dance music until 4am.
Address: 28 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3NZ
Duck & Waffle
Watch the beautiful sunrise over the city at Duck & Waffle, where great views and good food collide.
As the tallest 24-hour restaurant in London, Duck & Waffle serves a delicious menu all night long, from steak to confit duck and their iconic waffles.
Address: 110 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4AY
Slim Jim’s Liquor Store
Slim Jim’s is the ultimate dive bar in Islington’s famed Upper Street and is great for live music and sipping on carefully selected whiskies and liquor from around the world.
The red leather bar stools and exposed brick walls only add to the atmosphere, making you want to rock on until 3am.
Address: 112 Upper St, London N1 1QN
The Black Book
On the corner of Soho’s Old Compton Street lies The Black Book – a sleek boutique basement wine bar and kitchen.
Open until 3am from Friday-Sunday, The Black Book is a great location for a relaxed evening out, as customers can enjoy their Mediterranean small plates and extensive wines.
Address: 23 Frith St, London W1D 4RR
Polo 24 Hour Bar
A restaurant opened 24 hours seven days a week? Talk about a great find!
The Polo 24 Hour Bar is situated in the heart of Liverpool Street and has been serving breakfast outside of the station since 1953.
If you’re in the mood for a greasy fry-up, sweet potato fries and all the comfort foods at your disposal, this spot meets all your requirements to round out your night out on the town.
Address: 176 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 4NQ
