Set in the heart of Covent Garden, La Goccia is a stunning restaurant and bar that is perfect for catching up with friends over classic cocktails and delicious small plates.

Guests can cosy up in the secluded space which is tucked away behind a dark velvet curtain while nibbling on hummus with pinzimonio, bresaola, rocket and aged parmesan and its signature cocktails including the aromatic spritz and my particular favourite, the mai tai with white aged rum, bitter almond, citrus and orange liquor.

No matter the season, La Goccia is the perfect location for buzzy after-work drinks or a last-minute date night, making it an all-around great bar to visit.