With many of us preparing for a return to the office this month, with it comes the return of planning: what we wear, how we get to work, and what we’re going to eat for lunch.

When working from home, it’s more than easy enough to snack throughout the day, or just wander over to the kitchen cupboards and see what’s knocking about when 1pm hits.

But once we’re back at work IRL, we’re going to benefit from a bit more planning and preparation lest we spend our entire break (and salary) in Pret or Itsu.

So we asked the women behind three of Instagram’s best food accounts for a simple, filling and easy-to-pack lunch recipe. With vegan, vegetarian and meat-eating adaptations, these picks are perfect for anyone to chuck in a container and tuck into at your desk.