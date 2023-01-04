This London restaurant takes multi-sensory dining to the next level

These days, food needs to do more than just taste good. It needs to deliver the visuals for Instagram, the satisfaction of an audible snap or crunch for TikTok and the hype to draw you in.

To tick off all these expectations, London restaurant M Canary Wharf is bringing a multi-sensory dining experience to the city with its new Symphony menu. This is immersive eating at its peak, combining experimental dishes and creative drinks with Bang & Olufsen audio-visual theatre technology and a specially curated soundtrack that’s designed to take the experience of every mouthful to the next level.

Every sense is tickled throughout the meal, starting with a blindfolded course that celebrates both taste and touch with champagne served five ways. From there, you’ll be delighted by extreme temperatures and out-of-this-world flavours, taking you from a cosy candlelit meal by a crackling fire to a climactic rave-inspired plate.

Each delectable dish is accompanied by tailored sounds to optimise every mouthful, with a soundtrack curated by DJ Woody Cook. You’ll feel like you’re in a forest, then at concerts by The Doors, Dusty Springfield and The Supremes. Visual projections immerse you even further.