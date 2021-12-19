Whether it comes down to taste preferences or dietary restrictions, there are several reasons that stop even the biggest Christmas fan from enjoying the classic festive treat. Sound like you? You’re in luck. If you’re in the mood for some seasonal baking, we’ve scoured the web for seven alternative mince pie recipes that promise to please everyone.

From gluten-free to vegan, a chocolate orange alternative and even a mince pie disguised as a Chelsea bun, these recipes will have you filled with festive cheer – and reaching for seconds – in no time. Best enjoyed curled up on the sofa watching a nostalgic Christmas movie, of course