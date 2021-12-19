How to make perfect mince pies from scratch for vegan, gluten-free and more diets and tastes
- Posted by
- Annie Simpson
- Published
Gluten-free, vegan or just not a fan of traditional mince pies? Countdown to Christmas with these alternative recipes.
Whether it comes down to taste preferences or dietary restrictions, there are several reasons that stop even the biggest Christmas fan from enjoying the classic festive treat. Sound like you? You’re in luck. If you’re in the mood for some seasonal baking, we’ve scoured the web for seven alternative mince pie recipes that promise to please everyone.
From gluten-free to vegan, a chocolate orange alternative and even a mince pie disguised as a Chelsea bun, these recipes will have you filled with festive cheer – and reaching for seconds – in no time. Best enjoyed curled up on the sofa watching a nostalgic Christmas movie, of course
Vegan mince pies by Anna Glover
Just because you follow a plant-based diet, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy this Christmas classic. Bursting with a traditional filling of dried fruit and spices, Anna Glover’s recipe uses vegetable suet to make these mince pies vegan-friendly. With a few simple swaps, the pastry is also made without the usual butter and milk to ensure a crowd-pleasing bake.
Mince pies with cream cheese pastry by Ravneet Gill
Looking to take your mince pie baking to the next level? Look no further than Ravneet Gill’s cream cheese pastry pies. The traditional flavours are all here, but the pastry is given a luxe upgrade with the addition of cream cheese that guarantees the flakiest of bakes. One to try if you’re bored of the usual shortcrust.
Gluten-free frangipane mince pies by Serena Whitefield of Pearl and Groove bakery
Gluten-free baking can be scary, especially when it comes to pastry. But have no fear, pro baker Serena Whitefield’s recipe is foolproof – with the addition of the brandy-laced frangipane topping taking these mince pies to new heights.
Tea, rose and cardamom giant mince pie by Jasmine Hemsley
Though perhaps not one for traditionalists, Jasmine Hemsley’s giant mince pie recipe is sure to please those looking for something a little different this Christmas. Ticking all the dietary restrictions boxes, chickpea flour makes the pastry gluten-free, while jaggery is used in the place of refined sugars, with the recipe also being 100% vegan. Flavours of lapsang souchong tea, cardamom, pistachios and rose water offer a fresh new take on the classic seasonal spices.
Mincemeat Chelsea buns by BBC Good Food
If you’ve had your fill of pastry, look to BBC Good Food’s mincemeat Chelsea buns for a new spin on the classic. Ideal for your Christmas Day breakfast – or any day in December, for that matter – the soft buns are filled with a layer of mincemeat, dried apricots and glace cherries, with a sticky sugar glaze adding a final sweet flourish.
Chocolate orange mince pies by Martha Collison
Chocoholics, rejoice. If plain old mincemeat isn’t enough for you, Martha Collison’s recipe not only features chocolate shortcrust pastry, but also an indulgent chocolate ganache and candied orange peel.
Brioche mince pies by Ed Loftus
Much like BBC Good Food’s Chelsea buns, Ed Loftus’ brioche mince pie recipe does away with the usual pastry case for something a little more indulgent. Pillowy brioche buns are filled with smooth crème pâtissière and a mince pie crumble before being topped off with a shortbread star for a whole new take on the humble mince pie.