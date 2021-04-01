Easter treats don’t get much better than mini eggs – and these recipes from the new Cadbury Mini Egg Cookbook will provide you with the ultimate nostalgic baking project.
We don’t know about you, but there’s something about Easter that makes us incredibly cheerful – regardless of whether we celebrate it as a religious holiday. Come springtime, it’s hard not to feel a surge of optimism as the trees burst with blossom, the evenings get lighter and the shops start filling with stacks of chocolate eggs, golden Lindt bunnies and pastel-coloured sweets.
While we may no longer take part in brutally competitive egg hunts, we are still partial to a bit of Easter chocolate – and if we’re lucky, we’ll be cracking into a foil-wrapped rabbit or two over the next couple of weeks. But if we had to choose one Easter treat that really induces kid-in-a-sweetshop glee, there’s no contest: it has to be mini eggs.
Sugary, creamy and seriously addictive, the mere mention of these speckle-shelled chocolates evokes sentimental delight in many adults who grew up in the UK. There are plenty of posh options if you’re in the mood for luxury mini eggs: just look to brands such as Divine, Charbonnel et Walker and Harvey Nichols. But if you want to fully indulge in nostalgia for the Easters of your childhood, Cadbury Mini Eggs are the obvious choice.
You may also like
Hot cross buns: best way to eat and serve them this weekend
Below, you’ll find three recipes from The Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookbook that will stretch your culinary skills a tiny bit further than a primary school bake sale – but not by much. Start with the strawberry shortcakes, super-easy baked tartlets topped with yoghurt, Cadbury Mini Eggs and fresh fruit.
Alternatively, try the recipe for chocolate bark: this springtime twist on the classic treat is supremely Instagrammable, thanks to the marble-effect swirl of different shades of chocolate scattered with pastel eggs.
And if you want to go really retro, opt for the mini baked alaskas. These delightfully silly individual meringues are filled with Cadbury Mini Eggs, ice cream and chocolate swiss roll, for a special-occasion dessert that should be served with your tongue firmly in your cheek. Time to take that mini egg obsession to the next level…
You may also like
Best new chocolate, biscuits and sweet treats for February 2021
Mini Eggs strawberry shortcake tartlets
Crumbly, velvety shortcake mixed with the fresh sweetness of strawberries make these tartlets perfect for an after-dinner treat.
Makes 12 tartlets
Prep time 20 minutes
Chilling time 15–30 minutes
Cooking time 6–8 minutes
Ingredients
- 100g butter
- 3 tbsp caster sugar
- 120g plain flour, plus extra for dusting
- ½ tsp baking powder
- a pinch of salt
- 12 Cadbury Mini Eggs
- 200g 0% fat Greek yoghurt
- 200g fresh strawberries
Method
Lightly butter a 12-hole tartlet tin.
In a food mixer or with a hand-held electric whisk, beat the butter and sugar until they are pale and creamy. Beat in the flour, baking powder and salt.
Roll the mixture into a ball and knead it lightly with your hands. Cover it with cling film or put it in a plastic bag and chill it in the fridge for 15–30 minutes to firm up. Preheat the oven to 170°C/150°C fan/gas mark 3.
On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough until it is 5mm thick, and cut out 6cm circles with a pastry cutter or a saucer. Place the circles in the tartlet tin, press them down lightly and prick them with a fork.
Bake the tartlets in the oven for 6–8 minutes until they are cooked and golden brown. Remove them from the tin and cool them on a wire rack.
Put the Cadbury Mini Eggs into a sealable plastic bag and smash them into small pieces with a rolling pin or meat mallet.
Alternatively, crush them in a pestle and mortar. Put three-quarters of the pieces into a bowl and mix in the yoghurt.
Keep 6 strawberries for decoration and chop the rest. Mix them into the yoghurt and divide the mixture between the tartlets. Sprinkle the remaining crushed Mini Egg pieces on top.
Halve the rest of the strawberries and decorate the tartlets with them. Store in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 2 days.
Mini Eggs swirled chocolate bark
This bark mixes the intense flavour of dark chocolate with sweet white chocolate and zingy raspberry, then adds Mini Eggs to create a delectable delight.
Makes 30 pieces
Prep time 20 minutes
Chilling time 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 120g Cadbury Mini Eggs
- 250g Cadbury Bournville chocolate, broken into squares
- 250g Cadbury White Chocolate Buttons
- 2 tsp freeze-dried raspberry pieces
Method
Line a large baking tray with baking parchment.
Put the Cadbury Mini Eggs into a sealable plastic bag and smash them into small pieces with a rolling pin or meat mallet.
Alternatively, crush them in a pestle and mortar.
Melt the Cadbury Bournville chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of gently simmering water. Alternatively melt it in a bowl in a microwave, heating it for 20–30 seconds at a time, then taking out the bowl and stirring the chocolate between bursts.
Melt the Cadbury White Chocolate Buttons in a separate bowl in the same way.
Thinly spread the melted Bournville chocolate over the lined baking tray to make a large rectangle. Place spoonfuls of the melted white chocolate on top and swirl the chocolate with a toothpick to create a marbled effect.
Scatter the crushed Mini Egg pieces over the top, pressing them in lightly, and then sprinkle over the freeze-dried raspberries.
Chill the bark in the fridge for 45 minutes until the chocolate is set hard.
Cut or break the bark into 30 pieces and store it in an airtight container in the fridge to keep as solid as possible for up to 2 weeks.
Mini Eggs baked alaskas
A retro classic with a Mini Eggs twist. You’ll love the indulgent mixture of crunchy meringue, sweet vanilla ice-cream and fresh raspberries. This recipe is a very tasty but indulgent treat, best enjoyed on special occasions.
Serves 4
Prep time 15 minutes
Freezing time 1–2 hours
Cooking time 3–4 minutes
Ingredients
- 30g Cadbury Mini Eggs
- 4 x 2cm-thick slices of chocolate Swiss roll
- 4 x 50ml scoops of good-quality vanilla ice-cream
- 2 medium free-range egg whites
- 75g caster sugar
- fresh raspberries, to serve (optional)
You will need
- 4 individual ovenproof dishes about 20 x 15 x 4cm
Method
Crush the Cadbury Mini Eggs by putting them into a sealable plastic bag and smashing them into small pieces with a rolling pin or meat mallet.
Place the Swiss roll slices in 4 individual ovenproof dishes and put a scoop of ice-cream on top of each one. Pop them into the freezer for 1–2 hours until the ice-cream is frozen solid.
Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7.
In a clean dry bowl, whisk the egg whites until they are stiff. Gradually whisk in the sugar a little at a time, until the meringue is really glossy.
Take the dishes of frozen Swiss roll and ice-cream out of the freezer. Sprinkle the crushed Cadbury Mini Eggs over the top of the ice-cream and the visible cake edges. Place them on a baking tray.
Spoon the meringue evenly over the top and sides of the dishes to completely enclose the ice-cream and cake.
Bake in the preheated oven for 3–4 minutes until the meringue is golden brown. Eat immediately with some fresh raspberries, if you like.
The Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookbook (£9.99, HarperNonFiction) is out now
Photography: Steve Lee
Recommended by Stylist Team
Food
Maryland’s crumbly, chocolatey cookies have been given a mint makeover
Restaurants & Bars
Best DIY meal kits for the Easter bank holiday, from Sunday roast to hot cross bun desserts
Food and Drink
13 cool DIY cocktail kits for a delicious drink at home
Food
How to make a delicious Easter egg cheesecake at home, without using an oven