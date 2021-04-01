Crumbly, velvety shortcake mixed with the fresh sweetness of strawberries make these tartlets perfect for an after-dinner treat.

Makes 12 tartlets

Prep time 20 minutes

Chilling time 15–30 minutes

Cooking time 6–8 minutes

Ingredients

100g butter

3 tbsp caster sugar

120g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

½ tsp baking powder

a pinch of salt

12 Cadbury Mini Eggs

200g 0% fat Greek yoghurt

200g fresh strawberries

Method

Lightly butter a 12-hole tartlet tin.

In a food mixer or with a hand-held electric whisk, beat the butter and sugar until they are pale and creamy. Beat in the flour, baking powder and salt.

Roll the mixture into a ball and knead it lightly with your hands. Cover it with cling film or put it in a plastic bag and chill it in the fridge for 15–30 minutes to firm up. Preheat the oven to 170°C/150°C fan/gas mark 3.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough until it is 5mm thick, and cut out 6cm circles with a pastry cutter or a saucer. Place the circles in the tartlet tin, press them down lightly and prick them with a fork.

Bake the tartlets in the oven for 6–8 minutes until they are cooked and golden brown. Remove them from the tin and cool them on a wire rack.

Put the Cadbury Mini Eggs into a sealable plastic bag and smash them into small pieces with a rolling pin or meat mallet.

Alternatively, crush them in a pestle and mortar. Put three-quarters of the pieces into a bowl and mix in the yoghurt.

Keep 6 strawberries for decoration and chop the rest. Mix them into the yoghurt and divide the mixture between the tartlets. Sprinkle the remaining crushed Mini Egg pieces on top.

Halve the rest of the strawberries and decorate the tartlets with them. Store in a sealed container in the fridge for up to 2 days.