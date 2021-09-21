As autumn rolls around, now is the perfect time to start transitioning your dinners from BBQs to baked dishes that bring all the warmth you need for the cooler climate. But when meal planning, it’s important to know what produce is best in which season, to ensure you’re getting the best taste – and value – out of your vegetables.

Luckily, My Vegan Year by Niki Webster, teaches you exactly what ingredients are best to eat when, taking you through a whole 365 days of vegan eats from spring through to winter.