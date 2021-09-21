My Vegan year autumn recipes
Food and Drink

Vegan recipes: two simple and tasty dishes to make at home this autumn, from My Vegan Year

 Wondering what to make for dinner? Niki Webster, author of My Vegan Year, has you covered with these exclusive recipes. 

As autumn rolls around, now is the perfect time to start transitioning your dinners from BBQs to baked dishes that bring all the warmth you need for the cooler climate. But when meal planning, it’s important to know what produce is best in which season, to ensure you’re getting the best taste – and value – out of your vegetables.

Luckily, My Vegan Year by Niki Webster, teaches you exactly what ingredients are best to eat when, taking you through a whole 365 days of vegan eats from spring through to winter.

My Vegan Year has over 50 quick, easy and healthy recipes
Best for autumn? Think hearty stews loaded up with veg and warming all-in-one dishes that are as easy as they are tasty. 

Sound delicious? Read on for your next meal inspiration. 

Cheesy squash carbonara with fried mushrooms 

How to make cheesy squash carbonara
“I can only claim this is loosely related to a carbonara – but it’s the best way I could think of to describe the creamy delicious sauce encasing the pasta! It’s made from roast squash, onion and garlic all whizzed together with some smoky paprika and nutritional yeast – it’s super tasty, and doubles as a dip if you have any leftovers.”

Ingredients (serves four)

1 medium squash, peeled

1 onion, chopped

1 garlic bulb

1 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground pepper

225g spaghetti or other pasta of choice

For the sauce:

2 tbsp tomato purée

200ml almond milk

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp sea salt

Pinch of black pepper

Toppings:

200g mushrooms, sliced

1 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of salt and black pepper

100g plant-based bacon (optional)

Method

To prepare the sauce:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.

2. Peel the butternut squash, carefully chop into small cubes, then add to a

baking tray.

3. Add the onion. Toss with olive oil, salt and pepper and spread out on the

tray. Now add the garlic bulb.

4. Roast for about 40 minutes or until it’s cooked and golden brown. Remove

the garlic after 20 minutes.

5. Reserve a quarter of the roast squash.

To make the sauce:

1. Add the roast squash, tomato purée, paprika, salt, almond milk, olive oil, nutritional yeast and the peeled roast garlic to a food processor. Blitz until

you get a creamy sauce.

2. Add a little water for a looser consistency, then transfer to a saucepan.

3. Sauté the mushrooms with the oil in a pan. Fry until soft, then season with salt

and pepper.

4. Cook the pasta following pack instructions, and drain.

5. If you’re adding vegan bacon, cook according to the pack instructions.

6. Add the pasta to the sauce in the pan and stir and heat gently.

7. Top with the roast squash, mushrooms and bacon.

Jerk BBQ skewers with mango & black bean rice 

How to make vegan jerk BBQ skewers
“These tasty and fun BBQ veg and tofu skewers have a punchy jerk flavour and make the perfect family meal,” says Webster. “You can cook on the BBQ or bake – both ways are delicious!”

Ingredients (makes four skewers)

For the jerk marinade:

3 tsp jerk spice

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp sea salt flakes

1 tsp sweet paprika

3 tbsp olive oil

300g block firm tofu, sliced into large cubes

1 red pepper

1 courgette

12 mushrooms

For the beans and rice:

240g can black beans, drained

250g cooked rice of choice

1 ripe mango

2 spring onions

Big handful fresh mint and coriander, shredded

Dressing:

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp maple syrup

Pinch of sea salt flakes

Pinch of black pepper

Method

To make the marinade:

Mix the spices in the jar with the oil and sugar.

To make the skewers:

1. Cut up the courgette, peppers and tofu into cubes.

2. Put the veg in one tub and the tofu in another. Cover both in the marinade and

mix carefully, making sure it’s all covered.

3. Allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

4. When ready to cook, add the veg and tofu to the skewers. You can either bake in the oven or add to a BBQ.

To bake:

1. Pre-heat your oven to 180°C.

2. Line a large baking tray with tin foil. Place the skewers on top and bake for about 25 minutes until cooked through.

On the BBQ:

Carefully place the skewers onto the BBQ and cook for 20–25 minutes – turning occasionally.

To make the rice

1. Peel and cut the mango into cubes. Slice the spring onion.

2. Now add all the ingredients to a bowl and mix to combine.

3. To make the dressing, add all the ingredients to a jar and mix to combine. Now mix into the rice.

Serve the skewers with the rice and a squeeze of lime.

My Vegan Year: The Young Person’s Seasonal Guide to Going Vegan, £14.99, is available now.

Images: My Vegan Year