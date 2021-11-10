In the six years since winning The Great British Bake Off, Nadiya Hussainhas gone on to do some pretty amazing things.

From hosting Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites on the BBC to publishing her first novel, The Secret Lives Of The Amir Sisters, and autobiography, Finding My Voice, her star has continued to rise and she remains the national treasure we fell in love with in 2015.

But part of the love people have for the author is her spontaneity and ability to bring a fresh and new take to traditional meals – something which is at the centre of her new show, Nadiya’s Fast Flavours.