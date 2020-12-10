Nadiya Hussain’s peanut butter and jelly tiffin is the salty-meets-sweet treat December needs
- Posted by
- Helen Bownass
- Published
Nadiya Hussain’s new TV show sees her make a delicious peanut butter tiffin. Here’s how to recreate it yourself.
Travel might be a long-lost memory for most of us right now, but Nadiya Hussain’s new food series might help with that wanderlust. It sees the baking champion travel to the US to discover how migrants are influencing American food.
While she’s in New Orleans she visits a marching band called Roots of Music, made up of children living in an area that was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. After watching the kids perform she makes them an American twist on a tiffin. Her version of the refrigerated-biscuity-chocolatey-goodness is loaded with peanut butter and jam (jelly for the Americans among us) and scattered with sweet treats.
Joyfully, it couldn’t be easier to make either: just bash up some biscuits, mix and decorate. The end result will make a delicious gift – to someone in your bubble or to yourself for getting through all of this!
Here’s how to make it….
Utensils:
Large tray
Saucepan
Ingredients:
400g dark chocolate
Bowls
Serves 8-10
Cooking time 45 minutes
Ingredients:
200g smooth peanut butter
150g grape jam
250g Graham crackers or digestives would work
100g dried cherries
100g salted peanuts, roughly chopped
150g smooth peanut butter
Pinch of salt
Assorted candy and biscuits (Nadiya used a mixture of pink and white wafers – cut in half lengthways to be thinner – yoghurt coated pretzels, red M&Ms, red liquorice sticks and pink marshmallows).
Method:
Line a 24cm x 24cm baking tin.
Melt the dark chocolate then mix through the peanut butter and jelly.
Roughly crush the crackers and then stir them, the cherries and salted peanuts through the chocolate mixture. Tip the mix into the lined cake tin, level off the top and then put into the fridge to set for at least 1 hour.
When the tiffin is set, carefully remove from the baking tin, removing any paper that may come with it.
Spread with the crunchy peanut butter, sprinkle with a little salt then pile with assorted candy and biscuits.
Cut the tiffin into squares and serve.
Nadiya’s American Adventure is on Thursday 10 December, 8pm, BBC One
Images: BBC