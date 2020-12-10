Nadiya Hussain’s peanut butter and jelly tiffin is the salty-meets-sweet treat December needs

Travel might be a long-lost memory for most of us right now, but Nadiya Hussain’s new food series might help with that wanderlust. It sees the baking champion travel to the US to discover how migrants are influencing American food.

While she’s in New Orleans she visits a marching band called Roots of Music, made up of children living in an area that was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. After watching the kids perform she makes them an American twist on a tiffin. Her version of the refrigerated-biscuity-chocolatey-goodness is loaded with peanut butter and jam (jelly for the Americans among us) and scattered with sweet treats.