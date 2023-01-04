If you’re currently staring down the barrel of yet another boring cheese sandwich or leftovers lunch, your thoughts might naturally turn to what exciting things to eat and drink are just around the corner.

2022 was the year that life returned, more or less, to normal (albeit a very different ‘new’ normal) and meeting friends for brunch, lunch and dinner was firmly back on the agenda.

The cost of living crisis might have curbed our dining out plans somewhat, but birthdays and special occasions still call for a get-together over good food and a bottle of primitivo.

So as we settle into the new year, here are the new restaurant openings planned for 2023 that you need to have on your radar. From lavish pasta palaces to home-style Sri Lankan curries, add these to your diary now and start planning a year of excellent eating.