“But I also think there is a way in which for so many people it does become a sort of obscene overindulgence,” she says.

“So people are not eating because it is pleasurable; they’re eating because, somehow, people feel it is [a time when] when they should be eating non-stop.”

The author added that she loves eating but that people want to feel full up and are grateful that they feel full up, but “you don’t want to be a bloated wreck”.

In the podcast, Lawson added that what she loves about Christmas lunch is the leftovers that come with it.

“What I love about Christmas lunch is that it yields leftovers, so what you don’t need to buy loads of food for after and I like doing lots of different things with leftovers… it spurs you to cook interestingly and you make use of everything.”