Nigella Lawson’s Christmassy cocktail recipes are perfect for your next festive dinner party
- Megan Murray
Who better to get you in the mood for festive feasting than Nigella Lawson? Not only do we love her Christmas dinner tips, but her party season cocktail recipes simply have to be tried.
Christmas is a time for socialising and if you consider yourself the host of your group, we know you’ll be on the hunt to find something special for this year’s festive menu.
So, who could be better to turn to than the incredible Nigella Lawson, who specialises in celebratory, deliciously indulgent food and drinks?
Here are five of her favourite, make-the-fizz-go-further Christmas cocktails that help you get into the spirit of the season for less.
Poinsettia Cocktail Recipe
“This has always been what I give guests to drink before Christmas Day lunch”
Ingredients (makes 8-10 glasses)
- 1 x 75cl bottle of fizzy dry white wine, chilled
- 125ml Cointreau, Grand Marnier or Triple Sec, chilled
- 500ml cranberry juice, chilled
Method
Mix all ingredients together in a jug and pour into wine glasses or champagne flutes/saucers.
Summer in Winter Cocktail Recipe
“This make the fizz fabulously fragrant!”
Ingredients (makes 8-10 glasses)
- 1 x 75cl bottle of fizzy dry white wine, chilled
- 125ml Elderflower liqueur
- 500ml bitter lemon
- Fresh mint to garnish
Method
Mix all ingredients together in a jug and pour into wine glasses or champagne flutes/saucers.
Ruby Duchess Cocktail Recipe
“At this time of year, I feel, you can never be too red.”
Ingredients (makes 8-10 glasses)
- 1 x 75cl bottle dry white fizzy wine, chilled
- 125ml Chambord, chilled
- 500ml pomegranate juice, chilled
Method
Mix all ingredients together in a jug and pour into wine glasses or champagne flutes/saucers.
Flirtini Cocktail Recipe
“This is a wine-cup version, really, of a French Martini…”
Ingredients (makes 8-10 glasses)
- 1x75cl bottle dry fizzy white wine, chilled
- 125ml vodka, chilled
- 500ml pineapple juice, chilled
- Spritz of lime
Method
Mix all ingredients together in a jug and pour into wine glasses or champagne flutes/saucers.
Italian Sparkler Cocktail Recipe
“I first had this cocktail at the River Café years ago, and have been making it at home ever since. The lime takes the sweetness out of the wine, but keeps its mellow flavour.”
Ingredients (makes around six glasses)
- 1 x 75cl bottle of moscato d’asti or other sweet fizzy Muscat, chilled
- The juice of 4- 5 limes (approx 250- 300ml), according to taste
Method
Pour the wine into a jug and then add the lime juice until you have reached a sweet-sharp balance you like.
