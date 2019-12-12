Christmas is a time for socialising and if you consider yourself the host of your group, we know you’ll be on the hunt to find something special for this year’s festive menu.

So, who could be better to turn to than the incredible Nigella Lawson, who specialises in celebratory, deliciously indulgent food and drinks?

Here are five of her favourite, make-the-fizz-go-further Christmas cocktails that help you get into the spirit of the season for less.