In typical January fashion, while it may be raining outside our windows, things are looking remarkably dry when it comes to our alcohol intake. Last year, over 130,000 people signed up to take on the no-alcohol challenge, and a quick survey of the Stylist office has proven that it’s popularity is continuing well into 2023 too.

So whether you’re committing to a full Dry January or are just sober curious about what alternatives are out there, look no further. We’ve rounded up some of the best alcohol-free options that give you all the flavour of your favourite beverages, minus the hangover.