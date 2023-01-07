The best Dry January alcohol alternatives for every kind of drinker, from wine lovers to beer fans
Doing Dry January in 2023 and want to know what to drink instead? We have you covered.
In typical January fashion, while it may be raining outside our windows, things are looking remarkably dry when it comes to our alcohol intake. Last year, over 130,000 people signed up to take on the no-alcohol challenge, and a quick survey of the Stylist office has proven that it’s popularity is continuing well into 2023 too.
So whether you’re committing to a full Dry January or are just sober curious about what alternatives are out there, look no further. We’ve rounded up some of the best alcohol-free options that give you all the flavour of your favourite beverages, minus the hangover.
For wine lovers: REAL Drinks Company
Searching for something bubbly to supplement your taste for sparkling wine? Look no further than award-winning drinks company REAL. Offering alternatives to both Champagne and sparkling wine, their products are made by naturally fermenting exquisite loose-leaf teas over many weeks to create a range of refined, elegant sparkling’s balanced perfectly with astringency and delicate acidity. What more could you want?
For beer lovers: Days Alcohol Free Lager
Scotland-based brewery Days offers 100% beer that’s 100% natural, using only plant based ingredients to create their tasty blend. Clean, crisp and sessionable, with well-balanced floral and citrus notes, it’s the perfect antidote to a long day that won’t leave you with a fuzzy head.
For cocktail lovers: Peak Mood Drinks
Tailor you tipple to your mood with Peak’s tasty cans. Made with natural nootropics and adaptogens and available in flavours including Peach Rose or Blackberry Hibiscus, they’ll give you all the sweetness of a Pornstar Martini or Cosmopolitan but with less sugar, extra amino acids and vitality-boosting vitamins.
For gin lovers: Sipsmith FreeGlider
The crisp 0% blend from master gin-makers Sipsmith is just as good with ice cold Indian tonic and a slice of lemon as the ‘real’ thing. In fact, the team behind it experimented with 189 prototypes and over 100 ingredients before settling on the recipe for FreeGlider, just to make sure it’s as comparable as possible. And it truly is.
For whiskey lovers: CleanCo Clean W
Pitched as a “ characteristic Bourbon nose with classic notes, oak and sweet vanilla, underpinned by rich spice, apple and figs, with a smooth finish,” it’s no surprise that CleanCo’s whiskey replacement is so popular. However, it’s worth noting that this product is designed to replace Whiskey in cocktails, not to be consumed neat.
Images: Getty/courtesy of brands