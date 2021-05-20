There are some restaurants that pride themselves on their down-to-earth, homely feel. Others delight in creating a sense of theatre, deploying formal dress codes and sculptural small plates to transport guests to a world far beyond what they’d experience in their own kitchen. And then there are those in the middle: places where the decor, food and service are Special-With-A-Capital-S, but the vibe is still relaxed, welcoming and comfortable.

The Petersham Nurseries Café – a stone’s throw from the Thames in Richmond, southwest London – occupies this middle ground. Tables in the restaurant are adorned with hand-dyed linen cloths and loose arrangements of fresh-cut flowers; the glass ceiling is hung with lilac bougainvillea and fragrant jasmine vines; and the seasonal menus are based largely on what can be sourced from the adjoining kitchen garden. In new book Petersham Nurseries, co-founder Gael Boglione defines Petersham’s aesthetic as “luxury without ostentation” – which just about sums it up.