“As a true lover of the espresso martini, I have tried and failed many a time to recreate the silky smooth and perfectly balanced version found in my favourite bars. It’s much harder than it looks. However, this might just be my new go-to – I was so impressed. If you own a cocktail shaker, pour 150ml over some ice as this is best served chilled, shaken then poured in your favourite martini glass. It’s creamy, smooth and very fresh with an impressively frothy top. Pair a glass or two with some juicy British raspberries while you indulge in this very delicious cocktail at home or in the garden – and obviously with the girls.”

Shop the Soho Street Cocktails Espresso Martini (£28) at Drink Supermarket