How to make your own pumpkin spice latte at home with whipped cream
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Fancy making your very own pumpkin spice latte, whenever you want? Well, we think you’ll like this cinnamon and nutmeg-infused recipe, which is topped with cream and easy to follow.
We know we’re not the first ones to say it – but as the days turn bright and crisp and golden leaves start to crunch underfoot, there’s nothing we’d love more than a pumpkin spice latte.
It’s the Instagram generation’s confirmation that autumn is officially here, and sure enough, coffee shops across the country will very soon be unveiling their autumn and winter menus, filled with warming, delicious hot drinks.
But why wait until then? In fact, why bother heading to your local cafe at all when you can make yourself a creamy, cinnamon-y pumpkin spice latte from the comfort of your own home?
It sounds too good to be true, but thanks to Coffee Direct, the freshly roasted coffee bean delivery service, who have developed an at-home recipe themselves, you’ll be whipping up seasonal drinks for yourself and guests in no time.
The recipe isn’t complicated and has an accessible list of ingredients, making it easier for everyone to try. The only bit of kit that’s trickier to get hold of is a blender, but we advise using a whisk if you don’t have one of those at home.
This recipe makes three cups of delicious spiced coffee, so simply divide the ingredients by three if you’re just treating yourself. Read on for everything you need to know about making your very own pumpkin spice latte at home. Yum!
Ingredients:
- 750ml whole milk, hot but not boiling
- 4 teaspoons caster sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon allspice
- 180ml freshly brewed strong coffee
- Whipped cream
Method:
- First, create a pumpkin spice mix by combining the cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice in a small bowl. Stir until thoroughly mixed.
- Add the hot milk, caster sugar, vanilla extract, and half of the pumpkin spice to a blender, and mix until frothy.
- Divide the liquid between three coffee mugs, leaving enough space to add a good amount of whipped cream later.
- Add 60ml of freshly brewed, strong coffee to the mugs.
- Add that layer of whipped cream and finish with a sprinkling of the remaining pumpkin spice mix. Enjoy!
Images: Getty Images