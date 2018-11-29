Learn the history of your favourite Quality Street chocolate

Our theory is that, with a tin of Quality Street, people hoard the Green Triangles and The Purple Ones and then judge each other deeply when it comes to selecting Toffee Pennies or Eclairs (“you like those?”).

Alex Hutchinson, archivist and historian for Nestlé, who, under the name Penny Thorpe, wrote historical novel The Quality Street Girls (£12.99, HarperCollins) – she knows her way around a tin. Now certain John Lewis stores have started Quality Street pick ’n’ mix counters where you can fill up on your chosen few and banish the ones that are always left languishing at the bottom of the tin. We asked Hutchinson for the back story behind the wrappers…