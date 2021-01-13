There’s a reason why chocolate is one of the world’s most beloved ingredients.

Not only is it bloody tasty, but it’s actually a lot more versatile than you might think. We’re not suggesting you melt a bar of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk over your roast dinner, but when broken down to its raw components, chocolate is an ingredient that can be used in a wide range of ways.

That’s the basis of a new show from chef Rachel Khoo, whose new show Rachel Khoo’s Chocolate sees her explore “the spectacular world of chocolate,” with topics ranging from the first hot chocolate recipes at Hampton Court Palace to the artistry of ‘bean to bar’ chocolatiers across the UK.