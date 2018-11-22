How to make a red wine spiced latte, aka the ultimate Christmas drink
- Posted by
- Stylist Team
- Published
Welcome to your guide to making the ultimate Christmas latte
Coffee’s a hella more exciting now than the drip stuff of yesteryear – and seasonal variations never fail to get folk talking. Remember the goth latte of last year, or the technicolour ‘unicorn lattes’ of 2016? Not to mention the only drink to truly herald the beginning of Autumn, the PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte).
Well, what could be more timely for the countdown to Christmas than a mulled wine-inspired coffee? All the peppiness of a classic latte with the sweet spiciness of a festive hot toddy. We’re all ears.
So where can you find one of these bad boys, you ask? Well, there’s more good news to be had – you can rustle up a red wine spiced latte from your very own kitchen, in your very own fleecy dressing gown and slippers.
Purveyors of vino, Apothic Red, have provided all the ingredient info and know-how - and it couldn’t be easier….
You’ll need:
Apothic Red Wine Syrup:
750ml of Apothic Red
300g caster sugar
Blend per Latte:
1 tbsp pumpkin puree
1 ½ tbsp Apothic red wine syrup
1sp pumpkin spice
30ml hot espresso
250ml whole milk
1sp cinnamon sugar
Method:
In a large saucepan heat Apothic Red Wine with the caster sugar, stirring all the time, to make a syrup. Leave to cool and place in a sterilised bottle - this will keep in the fridge for ages.
To make the individual latte fill a mug with pumpkin puree, Apothic Red Wine infused syrup and pumpkin spice. Add espresso and stir together to combine.
Meanwhile, heat the milk and froth it using a milk frother - alternatively, if you have a French press, you can add the milk to this and push the plunger up and down a few times to create a fine foam.
Pour this over the syrup mixture and stir to combine, top with whipped cream then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and serve.
Et voilà! Won’t your friends be impressed if you magic up one of those when they next visit?
Main image: Unsplash