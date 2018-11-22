Coffee’s a hella more exciting now than the drip stuff of yesteryear – and seasonal variations never fail to get folk talking. Remember the goth latte of last year, or the technicolour ‘unicorn lattes’ of 2016? Not to mention the only drink to truly herald the beginning of Autumn, the PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte).

Well, what could be more timely for the countdown to Christmas than a mulled wine-inspired coffee? All the peppiness of a classic latte with the sweet spiciness of a festive hot toddy. We’re all ears.

So where can you find one of these bad boys, you ask? Well, there’s more good news to be had – you can rustle up a red wine spiced latte from your very own kitchen, in your very own fleecy dressing gown and slippers.