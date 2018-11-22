Food and Drink

How to make a red wine spiced latte, aka the ultimate Christmas drink

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites

Welcome to your guide to making the ultimate Christmas latte

Coffee’s a hella more exciting now than the drip stuff of yesteryear – and seasonal variations never fail to get folk talking. Remember the goth latte of last year, or the technicolour ‘unicorn lattes’ of 2016? Not to mention the only drink to truly herald the beginning of Autumn, the PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte). 

Well, what could be more timely for the countdown to Christmas than a mulled wine-inspired coffee? All the peppiness of a classic latte with the sweet spiciness of a festive hot toddy. We’re all ears. 

So where can you find one of these bad boys, you ask? Well, there’s more good news to be had – you can rustle up a red wine spiced latte from your very own kitchen, in your very own fleecy dressing gown and slippers. 

Purveyors of vino, Apothic Red, have provided all the ingredient info and know-how - and it couldn’t be easier…. 

You’ll need:
Apothic Red Wine Syrup:
750ml of Apothic Red
300g caster sugar

Blend per Latte:
1 tbsp pumpkin puree
1 ½ tbsp Apothic red wine syrup
1sp pumpkin spice
30ml hot espresso
250ml whole milk
1sp cinnamon sugar

Method:
In a large saucepan heat Apothic Red Wine with the caster sugar, stirring all the time, to make a syrup. Leave to cool and place in a sterilised bottle - this will keep in the fridge for ages.

To make the individual latte fill a mug with pumpkin puree, Apothic Red Wine infused syrup and pumpkin spice. Add espresso and stir together to combine.

Meanwhile, heat the milk and froth it using a milk frother - alternatively, if you have a French press, you can add the milk to this and push the plunger up and down a few times to create a fine foam.

Pour this over the syrup mixture and stir to combine, top with whipped cream then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and serve. 

Et voilà! Won’t your friends be impressed if you magic up one of those when they next visit?

Main image: Unsplash

Topics

Share this article

Author

Stylist Team

Recommended by Stylist Team

Christmas

6 vegan treats you need on your dinner table this Christmas

'Tis the season to switch to a plant-based lifestyle

Posted by
Salma Haidrani
Published
Christmas

22 joyful Christmas traditions to start with your friends

Because there's no one we'd rather celebrate this time of year with

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Christmas

Where to go Christmas caroling in London

If you're not in the spirit yet, you soon will be

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Christmas

The best luxury food and drink gift hampers for Christmas 2019

ALL the cheese and wine

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Restaurants & Bars

The best festive Christmas afternoon teas in London

Toast your teacup to a very merry Christmas

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published