Think of a Mexican restaurant and you might picture an offering that’s overdosed on sombreros and tequila. If this is the first thing that springs to mind, perhaps you’ve not yet had the pleasure of being acquainted with a restaurant that reflects the exquisite tastes and rich ambiance of this country, as flawlessly executed as Ella Canta.

Located in the InterContinental London Park Lane hotel in Mayfair, Ella Canta is an experience of pure joy from start to finish. The immaculate staff are incredibly welcoming, charismatic and knowledgable and the restaurant itself is a swirl of dark wooden features and rose gold hues, all made the more beautiful with the candles dotted around you. There’s not a sombrero to be seen, although there are some stylishly places cacti.

All of Ella Canta’s menus are divine, so we would recommend taking a trip there in the evening too, but the bottomless brunch is particularly special. Your waiter will help you choose three courses from the menu, which is filled with delights like green chicken enchiladas, crème fraîche and onion and lamb shank Barbacoa style, chickpeas and watercress salad.

Opt into either bottomless sparkling wine or, our preferred option, bottomless margaritas for £55 for 90 minutes (including the food). Positioned in beautiful, delicate glasses and flourished with flowers, you’ll have never tasted a margarita like it - we recommend the lavender and salt.

Where is it? Ella Canta, One Hamilton Place, Park Ln, Mayfair, West London, W1J 7QY