Looking for the best bottomless brunches in London to visit now we can dine indoors? Let this be your ultimate guide.
Bottomless brunches have become a staple part of cosmopolitan city life and to celebrate finally being able to dine inside again, you might be looking for the best ones to visit. Well, we’ve got you covered.
London is home to a wealth of bottomless brunches in all kinds of cuisines, from classic scrambled egg to Spanish skewers and New York bagels. Whether you’re looking for small plates to pair with your prosecco, or some fluffy pancakes to soak up the night before, the city is filled with places where the food tastes as good as it ‘grams. So it’s probably a good idea if you try them all.
Not a huge fan of the usual bottomless booze on offer? No problem. There are also lots of different non-alcoholic substitutions for those who don’t feel like boarding the wine train. Simply scroll through our round-up of the best bottomless brunches in London to find suggestions from every corner of the capital, with an unbeatable mix of menus.
Although we are able to visit restaurants right now, some of the venues on our list may be temporarily closed. We’ve tried to keep up to date and have added annotations to let you know which brunches may be paused for the moment, but please always book ahead so as to avoid disappointment. Cheers!
Best bottomless brunches in East London
The Tramshed Project
The Tramshed Project is a community-focused space in Shoreditch where you can eat, co-work and learn to your heart’s content.
While in the week its a hotspot for freelancers and side hustlers, at the weekend it’s home to a brilliant bottomless brunch which takes every Saturday from 12noon until 6pm.
Expect delicious brunch plates of Turkish eggs, grilled merguez and avo on toast and main menu options from chef Andrew Clarke, as well as free-flowing prosecco and Bloody Mary’s for £25.
Where is it? The Tramshed Project, 32 Rivington St, EC2A 3LX.
Electric Bar & Diner at The Ned
Waltzing into The Ned, a former bank and listed building, it’s impossible not to be filled with the heady optimism that you’re going to have a brilliant weekend.
The top-notch interiors, staggering grandeur and excessive choice of where to dine and drink the day away is all spectacular stuff, but if bottomless brunch is what you’re after let us recommend the Electric Diner.
Big red booths and a zany neon sign give this restaurant an American feel, while the menu is brimming with indulgent choices like cream-covered milkshakes, sweet waffles topped with fried chicken and stodgy pancakes.
The Electric Diner is a pocket of fun in this stylish hotel, where you can tuck into truly delicious food and treat yourself to two hours of free-flowing mimosas.
Where is it? 27 Poulty, EC2R 8AJ
Grind
Grind offers bottomless brunches in all of their London restaurants, but we tried the one at their Liverpool Street branch. Offering a wide selection of healthy (and not so healthy) options depending on what you’re looking for, Grind’s bottomless brunch – which is served until 5pm – includes bottomless prosecco for ninety minutes, all for the price of £15.
Highlights on the menu include their wholesome and filling one-pan eggs and all-the-trimmings full English breakfast. As the name suggests, Grind is also famous for its coffee – so make sure to give that a try, too.
Where is it? Grind has locations in London Bridge, Shoreditch, Greenwich, Clerkenwell, Exmouth Market, Covent Garden and Liverpool Street.
Martello Hall
This East London gem ticks every bottomless brunch box - and, unlike most brunch spots, there’s an actual cocktail on the menu too. We thoroughly recommend trying the Martello Rum Punch over the course of your indulgent two hours, priced at £25.
Where is it? Martello Hall, London Fields, 137 Mare St, East London E8 3RH
Bourne and Hollingsworth
Between the House of Hackney furniture, suspended succulents and plant-covered conservatory, it’s hard to find a prettier place to take in a bottomless brunch.
For £37 you can enjoy unlimited peach Bellinis or Bloody Marys, with two courses from the brunch menu and a tea or coffee to finish.
Where is it? Bourne & Hollingsworth Buildings, 42 Northampton Road, Clerkenwell, EC1R 0HU
Issho Ni
Toast your refilled glass of prosecco to a refreshingly different kind of brunch at Issho Ni (£30) every Saturday from 12 until 5pm. This izakaya style bottomless brunch is a far cry from the usual eggs benedict and avo toast.
You can spend two hours sampling the sushi, sashimi and classic Japanese dishes with a twist. Veggies can enjoy fried tofu, perfectly charred aubergines (a personal favourite) and sweetcorn fritters. The food sometimes looks too pretty to eat, but you’ll soon get stuck in. And the Bloody Geisha is a powerful take on the traditional Bloody Mary, for those after a drink with a kick. Not drinking? Then enjoy a homemade lemonade instead.
It’s a cool but relaxed atmosphere, with attention to detail including little ceramic cats to hold your chopsticks. Service is very friendly and staff are waiting to tell you all about the delicious dishes.
Where is it? 185 Bethnal Green Road, London , E2 6AB
Best bottomless brunches in South London
Sea Containers Restaurant
On the bank of the Thames, with floor to ceiling windows, Sea Containers Restaurant has one of the best locations in London. Sit and watch the world go by in a sophisticated setting (we love the light and airy, minimalist design of the restaurant) as the attentive staff advise you on which of the many delights to pick from the weekend brunch menu, available both Saturday and Sunday.
The seafood selection here is impressive, with seasonal oysters, sea bass and grilled rainbow trout all being worth your attention. While the buttermilk chicken on a crispy, sweet waffle – or equally the kale salad – are all delicious, too. Bottomless prosecco, mimosa, Grey Goose Bloody Mary or Rossini are all priced at £19, while Laurent-Perrier Cuvee is £59.
Where is it? Sea Containers London, 20 Upper Ground, South Bank, London SE1 9PD
Mr Bao, Peckham
Feel like you never want to lay eyes on a plate of poached eggs or pancakes again? It might be time to give Mr Bao a try.
This effortlessly cool Taiwanese restaurant, based in Peckham, offers a delicious brunch menu that gives an Asian twist on weekend classics between 11am and 3pm on Saturdays.
Where is it? Mr Bao, 293 Rye Ln, South London SE15 4UA
Aster
When it comes to nailing trends, Aster is well ahead of the pack.
From the living wall embellished with leafy plants and copper pots, to the floor-to-ceiling glass windows showing off the bright lights of London, the interior is an Instagrammer’s dream. Sit back in a rose gold, leather booth and enjoy the architectural lighting and huge paintings that dominate the walls.
Aster’s bottomless brunch is notoriously popular, with prosecco fans happily popping unlimited bottles (well, glasses, let’s not get carried away) for £19 per head for two hours every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Where is it? Aster, 150 Victoria Street, Westminster, South London, SW1E 5LB
Best bottomless brunches in West London
Quaglino's
Mayfair haunt Quaglino’s is high drama from the moment you step through the door. With luxe interiors and mood lighting, this is the kind of place you’ll want to wear your party dress and bring a gaggle of friends to show it off.
There’s a central staircase which leads down to the main floor, where throughout the week DJs and live acts play to make this an almost immersive experience.
If you’re heading along for Saturday brunch from 11.30am until 2pm, you’ll be treated to an extensive menu which offers three courses for £45 and free-flowing prosecco for another £25. Although this format feels more like an evening meal, cleverly Quaglino’s has ensured you won’t miss out by creating starters made from brunch classics like eggs royale or avocado on sourdough. Want to make it a weekday thing? They also offer a Friday brunch too if you’re thinking of making it a long weekend.
Don’t get too distracted by the prosecco though, the cocktails are absolutely delicious so remember to order one of those too.
Where is it? 16 Bury St, St. James’s, London SW1Y 6AJ
Crazy Pizza
Crazy Pizza, the very instagrammable, stylish dining destination in the heart of Marylebone, is launching their new brunch concept Crazy Bubbles in June. The party style brunch will include bottomless champagne, bespoke cocktails and non-alcoholic options. As for the food, Crazy Pizza are serving up as much of their iconic pizzas as you can eat, as well as an array of other delicious Italian inspired dishes.
Every Saturday from midday until 3pm, as part of the bottomless brunch package, Crazy Bubbles will provide live entertainment throughout the afternoon in the form of traditional napkin waving performances and energetic pizza spinning shows.
Bottomless brunch at Crazy Pizza Marylebone is available for the set price of £100p/p.
Where is it? 32-34 Hans Crescent, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X
Bobby Fitzpatrick
This super retro venue in West Hampstead is a pastel-worshipper’s dream. With buttery yellow psychedelic wallpaper and bright blue tiling in the bathroom, Bobby Fitzpatrick could get away with being style of substance, but the bottomless brunch is packed with choice. Priced at £35, brunchers can pick between unlimited coconut and pineapple Mimosas, Hemingway Daiquiris and a Bloody Derek with a mix of seven small plates.
The entire restaurant and bar is themed on the Seventies era, and it’s something that the chef’s have attempted to continue through to the menu too, picking nostalgic dishes like devilled eggs, kedgeree scotch eggs and pavlova. If you’re not feeling boozy, you can opt for a Virgin Mary, kombucha, fresh orange juice or coffee.
Where is it? Bobby Fitzpatrick, 273 West End Lane, London, Nw6 1QS
COYA
COYA’s Saturday brunch, which runs from 12.30pm for three hours, is Peruvia-themed and invites guests to harness their inner warrior.
The experience starts at £95, offering bottomless Chilcano’s, Pisco Sours, Pisco Punch, Inca Expresso Martini’s, Chifa Bloody Mary’s and London Mule’s, wines, beers and house spirits. So it’s guaranteed you won’t go thirsty.
There’s also an indulgent food menu to choose from, with highlights like Chilean sea bass croquetas, chilli aioli and corn fed baby chicken, aji panca and coriander.
Where is it? COYA Angel Court, 31-33 Throgmorton St, London EC2N 2AT.
Bernadi’s
West London haunt, Bernardi’s, is a restaurant-slash-bar with serious style - think plush leather seats, botanical touches and floods of natural light.
Right now Bernardi’s is relaunching in June as The Italian Greyhound after an extensive refurbishment, so check back on their bottomless brunch offering then.
Where is it? Bernardi’s, 62 Seymour Street, West London, W1H 5BN
Ella Canta
Think of a Mexican restaurant and you might picture an offering that’s overdosed on sombreros and tequila. If this is the first thing that springs to mind, perhaps you’ve not yet had the pleasure of being acquainted with a restaurant that reflects the exquisite tastes and rich ambiance of this country, as flawlessly executed as Ella Canta.
Located in the InterContinental London Park Lane hotel in Mayfair, Ella Canta is an experience of pure joy from start to finish. The immaculate staff are incredibly welcoming, charismatic and knowledgable and the restaurant itself is a swirl of dark wooden features and rose gold hues, all made the more beautiful with the candles dotted around you. There’s not a sombrero to be seen, although there are some stylishly places cacti.
All of Ella Canta’s menus are divine, so we would recommend taking a trip there in the evening too, but the bottomless brunch is particularly special. Your waiter will help you choose three courses from the menu, which is filled with delights like green chicken enchiladas, crème fraîche and onion and lamb shank Barbacoa style, chickpeas and watercress salad.
Opt into either bottomless sparkling wine or, our preferred option, bottomless margaritas for £55 for 90 minutes (including the food). Positioned in beautiful, delicate glasses and flourished with flowers, you’ll have never tasted a margarita like it - we recommend the lavender and salt.
Where is it? Ella Canta, One Hamilton Place, Park Ln, Mayfair, West London, W1J 7QY
Best bottomless brunches in Central London
Swingers
Bottomless brunch may be a classic, but if you fancy switching things up and trying something new, Swingers has launched a new deal which will blow all other bottomless offerings out of the water.
If you’re not already familiar with Swingers, this place is the ultimate crazy golf experience in London. Across its two venues (Bank and Oxford Street), you’ll find inventive courses, interactive decor, photo booths, bars and even a food market.
Now, Swingers is offering the ‘All Set’ package for those who want to take their bottomless antics to the next level. Priced at £65 per person it includes a session of crazy golf, delicious street food, dessert, a reserved area for you and your friends and two hours of unlimited frozen cocktails, house spirits and mixers, prosecco, wine and beer.
Where is it? 15 John Prince’s St London W1G 0AB
Scarlett Green
We all know that bottomless brunch is best when done with our best friends – preferably a sizeable gaggle of them, with our favourite songs blaring loudly in the background, millennial-friendly décor at every turn and a server who isn’t afraid to keep your glass topped up.
This is exactly why Scarlett Green is the ultimate bottomless brunch spot. Its central location in Soho is ideal and as soon as you step through the doors the vibe is palpable. Groups of friends sit at every table looking like they’re having the time of their lives while touches link pink velvet sofas and palm-patterned wallpaper tick the usual interior boxes.
The food is good, too. The menu’s offering of a savoury and sweet with 100 minutes of unlimited bubbles or mimosas is practically unheard of (especially in London) and definitely worth trying. We particularly loved the fancy bacon roll smothered in hollandaise and the squishy pancakes. One you’ve brunched here once, it won’t be the last.
Where is it? 4 Noel Street, Soho, W1F 8GB.
Aqua Nueva
If a big blow-out brunch is on the cards, Aqua Neuva is the perfect place to get all your friends together on a Saturday from 12pm until 3.30pm. Sitting literally behind Oxford Street station the location couldn’t be more central, which gives the venue a certain something special.
Unlike your average avocado-and-toast-filled menu, the ‘free flowing feast’ is Spanish themed, in line with the restaurant’s usual Mediterranean fare. Food highlights include marinated rump of beef skewer, shellfish paella with red prawns and pistachio churros with mango and passion fruit sauce.
Choose from prosecco, mimosas, bellinis or soft drinks for £65 per person or for another £20, add Veuve Clicquot to the menu.
Where is it? aqua nueva, 5th Floor, 240 Regent Street (Entrance 30 Argyll Street), London, UK W1B 3BR
Bunga Bunga
Bunga Bunga is, in short, every bit as a wacky as it’s onomatopoeic name suggests.
This musical brunch sees exaggerated cabaret-style performances interspersed with a set menu of Italian classics and, of course, plenty of drink top-ups. It’s like going to watch a very tongue-in-cheek show, which inevitably ends in lots of audience participation and karaoke.
There are two sittings per day, which means booking is essential - keep in mind that they don’t walk ins. The whole experience is £44 plus £25 for free flowing prosecco, every Saturday.
Where is it? Bunga Bunga Covent Garden, 167 Drury Ln, London, WC2B 5PG
Best bottomless brunches in North London
German Gymnasium
German Gymnaisum has been dubbed the most beautiful restaurant in the world, and it’s easy to see why. The original features of this Grade 2 listed building are beautifully enhanced, with an arced double ceiling and statement black and gold twin staircases that cascade through the centre of the restaurant. There’s even a set of millennial pink leather chairs.
As the name suggests, the food offers a German twist, with bratwurst sausages and sauerkraut affording their own section on the menu.
Pick two courses from the experimental weekend brunch offering for £25, and add another £25 for unlimited bubbles over two hours.
Where is it? German Gymnasium, King’s Blvd, Kings Cross, North London N1C 4BU
Drink Shop Do
If kitsch is your thing, then add Drink Shop Do to your ‘must visit’ list.
Founded by best friends Kristie and Coralie, the vintage aesthetic and feminist events make it an empowered space to drink, shop and do (crafts, quizzes, all sorts of fun).
The Wes Anderson style bar is definitely worth your attention, while bottomless brunches are available in the main restaurant area. Here, you’ll find a charming assortment of mismatched vintage furniture, giant origami suspended from the ceiling and resident artist murals.
Every weekend for £26 you can go bagel crazy, with unlimited toppings and bubbles over two hours.
Where is it? Drink Shop Do, 9 Caledonian Rd, North London N1 9DX
Megan's at the Sorting Office Restaurant
Brunch at Megan’s is an all day affair – offered from opening in the morning until 5pm every day. For bottomless brunch, it’s £20pp for 90 minutes, with unlimited prosecco on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays until 6.30pm.
For a taste of Turkish, try their Breakfast Feast which includes their famous shakshouka baked eggs, cheese fondue, sucuk ‘Turkish chorizo’, Turkish chopped salad, smashed avo, harissa hummus and Kalamata olives.
Address: 6 Esther Anne Pl, London N1 1WL
Bottomless brunches are a staple part of a weekend city break in the capital, check out our London hotel staycation guide and make a weekend of it.
Additional words: Amy Beecham
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.
