Christmas, the most wonderful time of year, is particularly so because of all the eating and drinking it entails. From deliciously foodie advent calendars to alcoholic Christmas crackers and of course, all those dinner parties and the big day itself, there’s lots of excuses to indulge. And we’re about to give you one more.

Be it full-out luxury or niche and unique, we love an afternoon tea at the best of times. But these Christmas-themed afternoon teas are a next level of fabulousness. Classically festive ingredients and flavourings give the usual scones and finger sandwiches a totally new taste, from turkey and cranberry chutney bites to dark chocolate and cherry yule log.