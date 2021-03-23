Best DIY Easter restaurant boxes and meal kits for the bank holiday, from Sunday roasts to hot cross buns
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
DIY meal kits are lockdown’s biggest foodie trend, and it’s not going anywhere for Easter. Here’s our pick of the best restaurant boxes for your Sunday lunch.
Christmas might take the top spot for best foodie holiday, but Easter certainly comes a close second.
Whether it be scoffing chocolate eggs faster than you can say “bunny” or preparing a glorious Sunday lunch, Easter is a time that revolves around food.
So, with four days of fun stretching out ahead of us all, what else is there to do but eat?
And, as we’ve learned over the last year, the best way to enjoy a celebration in lockdown is with a feast you don’t have to cook from scratch yourself. Indeed, it’s much better to let a top-notch restaurant do that for you.
These incredible restaurant kits and DIY meal boxes take inspiration from traditional Easter fare such as lamb, hot cross buns and, of course, chocolate, making them a delicious way to spend the bank holiday.
Keep scrolling for the best kits out there, all of which can be delivered nationwide.
Selfridges Indulgent Bank Holiday Feast Box
Selfridges is known for doing things with style and its new range of experience boxes are certainly rather fabulous.
After a sell-out run for Mother’s Day, Selfridge’s chefs are prepped once again to entice customers with Easter-themed kits, perfect for cooking over the April bank holiday.
To start, a seasonal dish of English asparagus and soft boiled Clarence Court eggs. To follow, a choice of mains: duck confit, wild garlic and truffle gnocchi or, for vegetarians, there’s gnocchi and spring vegetables.
And for dessert, enjoy chocolate fondant topped with crème fraiche and slices of orange. There is a beautiful bottle of Selfridges organic red wine and, for an extra-special touch, the box also includes a menu for the table, bespoke name cards and dinner candles.
10 Greek Street Easter Feast
10 Greek Street is one of Soho’s most-loved restaurants and for Easter head chef Cameron Emirali has something special planned.
This incredible feast has been curated to highlight the best seasonal produce and draws on a traditional Sunday lunch theme.
The Easter Lamb Banquet serves four to six people and revolves around a whole shoulder of lamb on the bone, marinated in garlic and rosemary and then braised down in its own sauce for five hours, ready to be finished to perfection at home.
The lamb sits atop a salad of warm spring cabbage and peas, golden roast potatoes, parsnips, lamb jus, purple sprouting broccoli and a creamy anchovy parfait. If you’ve got room, tuck into two flaky caramelised onion tarts, with fresh burrata, artichoke, roasted peppers, olives and nutty wild garlic pesto.
Finally, for pudding there is hazelnut dacquoise, which is a traditional French dessert combining hazelnut, meringue, lemon curd, rose-scented rhubarb and creme fraiche.
Shop Easter Lamb Banquet by 10 Greek Street at Dishpatch, £150
Riding House Easter Feast BoxThis five course seasonal menu not only comes with a generous amount of food for two people, but includes blood orange tea and champagne punch cocktails, too. How fun.
Enjoy indulging in artichoke dip with grilled flatbread, salt and sugar-cured salmon with cucumber, radish, cider and chervil dressing. As well as a herb-crusted rack of new season lamb with buttered colcannon, charred spring greens, caesar and port jus.
Finally, there’s an Easter chocolate pudding which sounds delightful and some delicate macaroons, perfect for nibbling with a coffee.
The Easter Special from Le Swine x Nicola Lamb
Bacon butty aficionados Le Swine have teamed up with pastry chef Nicola Lamb to create the ultimate Easter snack: a hot cross bacon bun.
The kit serves two and includes Nicola’s soft, sweet hot cross buns, rashers of middle bacon, bacon butter, fresh sage and a limited edition date, roast fennel and Aleppo chilli ketchup.
The bun is made with a rich spice infusion, fresh zest, lots of butter and plump soaked fruit and is a delicious anecdote to the saltiness of bacon. Is your mouth watering yet?
Lyle's Easter Box
This April, Lyle’s, the Michelin-starred British restaurant in Shoreditch, will be curating Easter meal kits filled with seasonal dishes for a celebratory Easter Sunday lunch.
The dishes have been inspired by the types of traditional British fare enjoyed at this time of year such as lamb and chocolate, but given a slick twist.
Boxes are intended for two people and include bread and butter, with white asparagus, bottarga and preserved lemon for starters.
Next, it’s mussels, leeks, lovage and cider. Then two types of Cornish mutton: roast loin with violet artichokes and radicchio as well as slow-cooked shoulder with buttermilk potatoes and wild garlic.
For dessert, there’s a fantastic selection of chocolate tart and creme fraiche, rhubarb pastille and brown butter cake.
Images: courtesy of brands