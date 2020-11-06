Best London restaurants for delivery and takeaway in lockdown
Megan Murray
London’s best restaurants offering takeaway and delivery services for lockdown.
As the UK goes into lockdown for four weeks until 2 December, thousands of birthdays, anniversaries, engagements and other occasions, unfortunately, won’t be celebrated as we’d like.
But, although we can’t go out for a lovely meal at our favourite restaurants, we can still enjoy some of their iconic dishes from home. In fact, some of the best restaurants all over the city are putting on special menus, signing up to delivery services or updating their processes to give the people of London what they want: incredible food in the comfort of their own homes.
From Harrods’ legendary food and dining halls to Hakkasan’s Michelin-starred dishes, the best of the best are rising to the lockdown challenge this month with takeaway as you’ve never tasted.
Fallow
Fallow is a firm foodie favourite. Located on Heddon Street in central London, it’s known for its delicious, sustainably-minded menu.
This November the restaurant will be offering a home delivery service on a host of their signatures dishes. On the menu will be their much-loved corn ribs, burgers including their tasty ex-dairy cow burger, and kombu fries. Don’t forget to order some of their homemade sriracha sauce on the side, you won’t regret it.
You’ll find the restaurant’s profile on Deliveroo.
Napoli Gang
Napoli Gang is the new, delivery-only restaurant from the team at Big Mamma who brought us cult favourites Gloria Trattoria and Circolo Popolare.
In time for lockdown, Napoli Gang is expanding its delivery area and will now be accessible for those living in south London postcodes from 9 November, too.
Get ready for some extra fluffy pizza, burratas and miniature tiramisus from the comfort of your own home.
You can order directly from the restaurant.
Bluebird
Bluebird’s Chelsea and White City venues are offering delivery services throughout lockdown, with menus brimming with dishes such as a whole rotisserie Lancashire chicken, traditional fish and chips, truffle and focaccia filled with delights like parmesan cream with beef carpaccio.
Simply head to Deliveroo to check if your postcode is within the catchment area.
Hakkasan at Home
The ultimate way to celebrate a special occasion in lockdown, Hakkasan’s Michelin-starred a la carte menu as well as signature set menus will available for delivery over the next four weeks.
The service is being called Hakkasan at Home and is now available in central and north London, currently serving Mayfair, Fitzrovia, Hampstead and beyond.
For a taste of Cantonese classics, try the Hakkasan ‘dragon menu’ with highlights including the crispy duck salad, rib eye with lily bulb and black bean sauce and a selection of dim sum and wok dishes. While Hakkasan’s celebratory ‘supreme’ menu, features the iconic Hakkasan peking duck with Prunier caviar, paired with a selection from the Hakkasan wine menu, perfect for an intimate evening at home.
You can order directly from Hakkasan.
Oblix at The Shard
Oblix at the Shard will be offering three of the restaurant’s signature dishes available to order from its sister restaurant Zuma’s dedicated app.
The delivery menu includes whole burrata with olives and datterini tomatoes, 200g wagyu burger from the grill in a brioche bun with truffle fries and matured cheddar, and the New York cheesecake with blackberries and hazelnut.
Download the Zuma app to put in your order.
Harrods Food and Dining hall
World-famous luxury department store Harrods has partnered with food delivery app SUPPER to supply its customers with delicacies from the dining and food halls.
The service will offer local residents within a 2.5-mile radius to Harrods’ Knightsbridge store the opportunity to dine on bespoke meals. Customers looking for either ‘ready-to-eat’ or ‘ready-to-heat’ will be offered a selection of 60 options, all cooked by Harrods chefs and delivered directly to their door.
There are two menus which include The Pasta Bar’s velvety Rigatoni cacio e pepe, served with pecorino and kampot pepper, to the fan-favourite chicken Caesar pasta salad from The Salad Bar, or a fresh portion of the classic fish and chips from The Fish Bar. A selection of Harrods wine, champagne and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available to order on the Harrods Food Halls online.
Download the SUPPER app to order.
