As the UK goes into lockdown for four weeks until 2 December, thousands of birthdays, anniversaries, engagements and other occasions, unfortunately, won’t be celebrated as we’d like.

But, although we can’t go out for a lovely meal at our favourite restaurants, we can still enjoy some of their iconic dishes from home. In fact, some of the best restaurants all over the city are putting on special menus, signing up to delivery services or updating their processes to give the people of London what they want: incredible food in the comfort of their own homes.

From Harrods’ legendary food and dining halls to Hakkasan’s Michelin-starred dishes, the best of the best are rising to the lockdown challenge this month with takeaway as you’ve never tasted.