As far as the weather’s concerned, tier 2 has struck at – let’s say – not the most convenient time. The new restrictions, which were introduced for London on Saturday 17 October, dictate that only people who live in the same household or are in the same support bubble can socialise together indoors.

This means that any catching up with friends or family (up to six people, of course) who live separately to you will have to be done outside, which with November just a few weeks away, doesn’t leave an abundance of warm options. We certainly won’t be taking our picnic blankets down to the park any time soon, that’s for sure.