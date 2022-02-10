Afternoon tea is, quite literally, the food of queens. The now quintessentially British tradition is said to have first been inaugurated by Queen Victoria, after one of her ladies in waiting pointed out that the long afternoons could do with a tasty little something to pick up the women of nobility.

It’s a pastime that oozes indulgence, created simply as an excuse to scoff and socialise in style. And in our humble opinion, if you’re going to do it, you need to do it right. Enter: our divine collection of the most gorgeously luxurious and iconic afternoon teas in London.

A delightful way to celebrate a special occasion (like Mother’s Day which is coming up very soon), or just enjoy feeling like a lady of leisure with your best friend, some of these venues simply must be ticked off your London bucket list. From The Ritz to The Savoy, these are the most iconic and luxurious afternoon teas in London.