The Gannet

Glasgow

The Gannet was set up in Finnieston, an area of Glasgow often named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Europe, by chefs who were passionate about showcasing the best of Scottish produce. This ethos is reflected in their festive menus: halibut from the remote island of Gigha and hogget (sheep between one and two years old) from the Borders feature, the latter served with miso and aubergine. Their cheapest menu includes four hearty vegetarian courses for £28 – Jerusalem artichokes and celeriac alongside a luxurious pudding of poached pears and whisky-soaked oats – and a very reasonable wine pairing for £25.

Argyle Street, G3; thegannetgla.com



Dishoom

Edinburgh

Edinburgh is arguably the most beautiful of Dishoom’s sites. Banishing memories of dried-out roasts, the turkey raan is cooked for a day until deliciously tender and served with Bombay-style potatoes, masala winter greens and spiced cranberry chutney. Crowd-pleasers that they are, Dishoom have also brought their spicy fried calamari served with a drizzle of lemon and coriander back for their Christmas Feast menu, after fans voted for its reinstatement. The set menu is £42 per head.

St Andrew Square, EH2; dishoom.com