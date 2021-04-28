Best outdoor restaurants in London with al fresco terraces to book this summer
- Megan Murray
Get your bookings in now for the best outdoor restaurants and al fresco terraces in London.
After months of lockdown, there’s a lot of excitement around the re-opening of our favourite restaurants. Once again we have a place to meet friends, eat, drink and be merry.
While this is cause for celebration, safety is still at the forefront of our minds. This means swotting up on the restaurants with spacious outside areas, with plenty of room where we know we can social distance.
If you’ve been looking forward to booking yourself a dinner date with your best friends you are in luck, as we’ve created a nifty guide of the best al fresco restaurants in London for outdoor dining.
We’ve been careful to include a mix of locations across London, from a hip bistro in Brixton to a secret garden in Chelsea; these venues are not only stylish with great menus, but will allow you to dine out safely.
Eataly, Liverpool Street
Eataly, the world’s largest Italian food hall has finally arrived in London. With six restaurants, a huge winery and an array of fresh food counters offering the very best in Italian produce, including everything from pizza and pasta to gelato - Eataly is a truly spectacular foodie destination.
La Terrazza di Eataly is the outdoor terrace, giving Londoners the chance to experience the best of the Italian Summer without setting foot on an aeroplane.
Serving up an enticing selection of piccolo piatti (small dishes), as well as Eataly’s famed pizza al padellino, the focus is on sharing dishes made with quality ingredients, served ‘a la tavola’ in classic Italian style.
La Terrazza di Eataly will also be host to the Aperol Spritzeria bar, which will of course serve Italy’s number one cocktail - the Aperol Spritz.
Crazy Pizza, Marylebone and Knightsbridge
Crazy Pizza is the lively Italian restaurant which includes pizza spinning and DJs as part of its appeal. This spring you can enjoy the spirit and delicious food from the al fresco terrace which has been decorated with bright flowers and has great views.
As well as tucking enthusiastically into a pizza, we recommend trying the tiramisu and, of course, a negroni!
Crazy Pizza has restaurants in Marylebone and Knightsbridge, both with outdoor terraces available to book now.
Granary Square Brasserie, Kings Cross
From the owners of The Ivy Restaurants, The Granary Square Brasserie, with its impressive views of Regents Canal and the Granary Square fountains has long been an in-demand Kings Cross hotspot for al fresco drinking and dining.
To celebrate their reopening this month, the outdoor terrace has been transformed into a stunning jungle themed paradise. Here, perched on vintage style palm-leaf print cushion and surrounded by tropical foliage, you can enjoy the carnival inspired live music and entertainment, all while sipping a ‘Flamingo A-Go-Go’ from their new summer cocktail menu.
The Tramshed Project, ShoreditchBased in east London, The Tramshed Project boasts one of Shoreditch’s largest outdoor dining areas and so it’s a perfect place to meet up with your gang al fresco.
The venue has created a new seasonal menu with a playful twist, serving up delights like butternut schnitzel with pumpkin miso pickled blueberries, as well as cocktail slushies all day, from Thursday to Sunday.
El Pirata, Mayfair
From 13 April, Mayfair’s Spanish restaurant and tapas bar, El Pirata, will be hosting guests in an intimate 20-cover outdoor heated seating area.
Tucked away in one of the area’s quieter streets, it offers a neighbourhood feed just steps away from the hustle and bustle of Piccadilly and Hyde Park.
Expect tasty plates of croquetas de jamón Ibérico, gambas al pil-pil, jamón Ibérico, chorizo al vino and a great drinks selection, too.
Pizza On The Square, Chelsea
The Botanist Sloane Square have joined forces with Casamigos, George Clooney’s award-winning tequila brand to launch Pizza on the Square, an exciting new summer pop-up in Chelsea’s newly pedestrianised Sloane Square.
The al-fresco dining terrace will serve up mouth-watering artisan woodfired pizzas, including the likes of the garlic and mushroom white pizza, topped with parmesan cream and walnut oil. Those who aren’t in the mood for pizza can choose from a selection of lighter summery dishes, like the butternut squash caesar salad.
The huge, solid oak Casamigos bar forms the centrepiece for all of the action in the bustling square, where diners can look on while expert mixologists whip up an array of exclusive tequila and mezcal cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic offerings, which can be served up however you like - either straight-up or frozen.
Bookings will be available for groups of up to six guests from 17th May.
LPM Restaurant, Mayfair
When you step inside LPM on Mayfair’s Brook’s Mews, you find yourself immediately transported to the Côte d’Azur, thanks to the classic, pared back decor of white china and linens, offset by bold and provocative artwork created by 20th Century French artists.
We might not be able to sit inside our favourite restaurants at the moment, but we absolutely can sit outside on LPM’s newly launched terrace and while away a sunny afternoon, while enjoying delights from the dreamy Riviera-inspired menu, washed down by a glass of their famous French wine.
The outdoor restaurant can only seat up to 30 people so make sure you book a table, sharpish.
Ombra, Hackney
Ombra is a canalside restaurant in Hackney which will have a covered and heated terrace, perfect for al fresco dining in, ready for April.
The word ombra means a small glass of wine, or an aperitif, within the Venetian dialect, denoting the beginning of an evening and inspires the idea of conviviality of food.
Ombra continues to bring the essence of the word to life with delicious plates of fresh pasta, cured meats, homemade focaccia and a lively group of east London fans.
The Mitre Hampton Court
The Mitre is a historic hotel with a beautiful spot right on the river Thames, looking out over the water. The outdoor seating area has a Parisian feel and there’s plenty of twinkly lights to ensure a romantic atmosphere after dusk.
From 21 April the terrace will be open from 11am until 10pm every day complete with open fire BBQ. There will be a live jazz singer performing on the terrace for light entertainment and you can book boat rides from the hotel’s private jetty, with the option to add a picnic.
Petersham Nurseries, Covent Garden
Petersham Nurseries’ Covent Garden branch, known as the vibrant Italian restaurant La Goccia, already has plenty of outdoor and open plan space which has no doubt made its re-opening easier.
Guests are invited to dine inside or out in the secluded courtyard hidden between King and Floral Street. Here, you can sit in the middle of one of London’s busiest areas surrounded by lemon trees and fairy lights in a tranquil haven.
The restaurant has always been inspired by Italy’s al fresco dining scene, inviting guests to enjoy a scoop of homemade sorbet, ice cream or a glass of granita in the sunshine. Come evening, you could sip on limoncello spritz and campari soda and pick some small plates for the table, such as anchovies with garlic, chilli and parsley and fried zucchini flowers.
The Laundry, Brixton
The Laundry is Brixton’s ultra cool neighbourhood bistro, coffee and wine place, which has launched its new terrace so diners can eat outside and social distance.
It’s a south-facing sun trap, with Parisian-style rattan chairs and chic marble tabes, perfect for taking shots of the grazing and sharing dishes.
There’s also a great wine list which has been carefully curated to include refreshing rose and white wines for the warmer months. Please note, there are no bookings on the terrace, so be mindful that you might want to ring ahead or refrain from coming with a large group.
Vinegar Yard, London Bridge
Vinegar Yard is an open-air street food hub located just by London Bridge, tucked away from the usual hustle and bustle.
A great place for grabbing a casual bite to eat, the space is populated by six street food vendors serving up a mix of Indian inspired burgers and pachos, authentic Italian street food, hand-pressed burgers and croquettes and much more.
As tables have traditionally been shared by all guests, Vinegar Yard has made a lot of changes to ensure that the venue is Covid-19 safe. For example, you must obtain a track and trace ticket from the website to enter, no more than six people in a group will be admitted and you must stay sat at your table at all times.
Stanley's, Chelsea
This secret garden sits in the middle of Chelsea and is inspired by the character and charm of historic English country houses. Like a breath of fresh air, it’s hidden from the busyness of King’s Road and the shopping district, as a relaxed, comfortable place to share some food and drinks.
The outdoor space has been redesigned to ensure it’s social distancing safe, with plenty of room and big, plump seats to sink into and while away the afternoon.
Stanley’s menu is about finding the beauty in simplicity and serving quality, honest food with the best possible ingredients. We like the sound of the Westcombe cheddar doughnuts with burnt leek or sourdough crumpet with Cornish crab and potted shrimp, both of which sound tastier than anything we’ve made at home over the last few months!
