Eataly, the world’s largest Italian food hall has finally arrived in London. With six restaurants, a huge winery and an array of fresh food counters offering the very best in Italian produce, including everything from pizza and pasta to gelato - Eataly is a truly spectacular foodie destination.

La Terrazza di Eataly is the outdoor terrace, giving Londoners the chance to experience the best of the Italian Summer without setting foot on an aeroplane.

Serving up an enticing selection of piccolo piatti (small dishes), as well as Eataly’s famed pizza al padellino, the focus is on sharing dishes made with quality ingredients, served ‘a la tavola’ in classic Italian style.

La Terrazza di Eataly will also be host to the Aperol Spritzeria bar, which will of course serve Italy’s number one cocktail - the Aperol Spritz.