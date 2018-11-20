Magical immersive Christmas-themed experiences in London to book now

If festive afternoon teas, caroling don’t cut the mustard when it comes to harnessing the festive spirit, it might be time to get immersive.

Whether it’s boarding a vintage train carriage set for the North Pole, solving a murder mystery at Downton Abbey’s Christmas soiree, or partying among baubles and tinsel like it’s 1920, there’s loads of immersive Christmas-themed events and experiences in London to make the end of your year truly special.

With that in mind, check out our round-up of the best immersive events to go to this Christmas and have yourself a very, merry December.