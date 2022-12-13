An over the shoulder shot of a group of beautiful mid-adult women enjoying a celebratory toast together in a bar
Restaurants and Bars

Best restaurants in the UK: 13 of the coolest dinner spots in the country to book right now

Looking for a cool dining spot in the UK? These 13 standout restaurants offer something different no matter where you are.

If there’s one thing we’ve been doing a lot more of in the 2020s, it’s travelling domestically – largely due to Covid-19, of course.

While the pandemic forced many of us to stay close to home, it also provided people with the opportunity to explore more of what the UK has to offer once restrictions were eased and risks were no longer as high.

Whether embarking on a daycation to Margate or slipping away for a picturesque weekend in Cornwall, exploring more of the UK has become a greater priority – and with that, the desire to visit cool restaurants in different parts of the country.

Whether you’re looking for a chic Italian restaurant in Birmingham or a tasty seafood spot in Brighton, finding the right places to dine is key – and we’ve found 13 cool restaurants in the UK to add to your must-visit list.

  • The Pembroke Arms, Salisbury

    Tucked away in Salisbury (yet easily accessible via train or handy Zipcar), The Pembroke Arms is a pub for all seasons. From balmy spring and summer evenings in the flower-strewn garden to Sunday lunches and gloriously indulgent woodfired pizzas in the cooler months, The Pembroke Arms is the pub you’d crave for when the weekdays stretch on and Netflix has been officially completed. Big enough for groups (and wonderfully accepting of raucous happy birthday singing), go for the day or stay the night – you’ll likely not want to leave.

  • Scarlet's restaurant, Cornwall

    Perched on the south-west coastal path, Scarlet’s restaurant offers captivating views of the coastline and amazing dishes to enhance the experience.

    Guests will be able to enjoy seasonal, responsibly sourced food alongside slow-aged wine, expertly paired by the in-house sommelier, Nick Bryant. Breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner are offered daily and highlights of the menu include  white gazpacho with almond, cucumber, grape, mint and garlic; and locally caught fish, such as whole John Dory served with leek, parsley and lemon butter sauce.

  • Burnt Orange, Brighton

    From the team behind local favourites The Coal Shed and The Salt Room, Burnt Orange is the go-to restaurant in Brighton for a boozy catch-up with friends. Given its proximity to the Lanes and the seafront, it’s the perfect place to start your evening with a blushed paloma (featuring Aperol and chilli agave) and a grazing menu of wood-fired flavours.

    We recommend opting for the Burnt Orange Experience – basically, a set menu of favourite dishes to be shared between two (add a couple of extra large plates and this will happily feed three). Highlights include the charred hispi cabbage with harissa and cider butter, charred leeks with sage and comté, and flamed sea bream with basil yoghurt and mango dressing.

  • Pythouse Kitchen Garden, Wiltshire

    Live out your secret garden fantasies at Pythouse Kitchen Garden, an 18th century walled garden and restaurant tucked away in the rural idyll of south Wiltshire. The menu starts with an introduction from head gardener Annie Shutt, highlighting what’s in season before you tuck into produce plucked metres away from where you’re sitting and served up via a delicious sharing menu.

    In the flagstone-floored conservatory, surrounded by botanical prints and potted begonias, we feasted on local chalkstream trout with pickled fennel and black garlic mayo, heritage tomatoes with nasturtium vinegar and smoked rapeseed oil, and gooseberry pavlova to finish. Cocktail-wise, the Pythouse Royale is highly recommended: homemade blood orange liqueur topped with prosecco.

    There’s a deli next door, too, so you can head home with some of the kitchen’s latest jams, smoked salts or signature Sprigster non-alcoholic infusions to enjoy for weeks to come.

  • Leftfield, Edinburgh

    This family-run seafood and organic wine bistro is renowned by locals for its delicious food and relaxed atmosphere, making it perfect for those visiting Edinburgh and wanting an authentic culinary experience.

    From the lobster thermidor to ribeye steak from the Scottish borders, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

  • Messums Restaurant, Wiltshire

    For dinner with a side of contemporary art, head to Tisbury in Wiltshire, where Messums Restaurant opened earlier this year next to the gallery of the same name.

    Book in for dinner from Thursday to Saturday and you’ll be treated to a private tour of the current exhibitions before sitting down to eat in the Grade II listed former dairy.

    For a small place, it punches well above its weight in terms of food. Head chef Chris Warwick – who has worked with the likes of Marco Pierre White and Jason Atherton – turns out delicious and inventive takes on British classics, such as Cornish mackerel with beetroot, Westcombe ricotta and horseradish and Wiltshire venison with salsify and juniper. The herb-oil hummus we ate on our visit has lingered long in the memory.

  • The Crown And Anchor, Chichester

    The Crown And Anchor is one of those pubs you never really want to leave. The stunning views it offers across Dell Quay Marina may be one of its main selling points, but the food and drink is reason enough to pay this special spot a visit.

    In the summer, there’s an outside kitchen serving fresh, seasonal food – including lots of locally caught fish – and come winter, the twinkling fairy lights and hearty British food creates a lovely, cosy atmosphere.  

  • The Coombe Cellars, Devon

    The perfect stop-off on a journey down to Cornwall, Coombe Cellars in Combeinteignhead (just outside Newton Abbot) is a true hidden gem. Located at the bottom of a small winding road, this premium pub and restaurant offers panoramic views across the Teign estuary. On the menu, you’ll find a wide array of tasty dishes including a delicious king prawn, crab and chorizo linguine with a white wine, tomato and garlic chilli sauce. What more could you want from a meal overlooking the water? 

  • Pierre Victoire, Oxford

    Oxford’s Little Clarendon Street may be best known to students, but nestled among the Cotswold stone streets and twinkling string lights is Pierre Victoire, a stalwart of the city’s dining scene since 1996. At this cosy French bistro the classics are the best, so opt for steak frites or duck confit in blackberry and red wine sauce, all nicely washed down with a bottle from their extensive wine menu. 

    For afters, it’ll be hard to choose between the popular fondue au chocolat or, for those with less of a sweet tooth, the assiette de fromages cheese board. Our recommendation is that you try to squeeze in both.

  • Harry’s Restaurant, Exeter

    This buzzy independent restaurant just outside the heart of Exeter’s city centre knows how to make diners happy. Serving everything from laid-back brunches to celebratory dinners, the restaurant’s menu is full of locally sourced ingredients that’ll give you a proper taste of everything the West country has to offer.

    Whatever you do, just make sure you order the choc ’n’ nut cookie for dessert (trust us, it’s worth the 15-minute wait). 

  • El Cartel Mexicana, Edinburgh

    If you’re looking for the best Mexican spot in Edinburgh, look no further than El Cartel Mexicana.

    Providing authentic Mexican street food, guests can enjoy everything from tacos to tequila at one of the three Edinburgh locations while serving up the best food and vibes in town.

  • Gees, Oxford

    The unique Victorian glasshouse setting of Gees is instantly recognisable for any Oxfordian and is popular with locals and visitors alike. Serving rustic Mediterranean cuisine, it’s one of the city’s best-loved neighbourhood restaurants, having started out as a greengrocer and florist in 1897. 

    Now, though, you’ll go for the famous all-day menu that changes weekly and features the likes of Orkney scallops, braised oxtail pappardelle and salt-baked burrata. Be sure not to skip over the cocktail menu; the signature Geesmopolitan, complete with Gees raspberry-infused vodka, makes for perfect after-dinner sipping.

  • Piccolino, Birmingham

    Head down to Birmingham’s trendy Oozles Square and you’ll find Piccolino, one of the city’s best Italian restaurants.

    Fresh produce and Italian flavours combine to create some of the most mouthwateringly delicious dishes, incorporating everything from cheeses and meat to seafood.

Image: Getty

