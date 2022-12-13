If there’s one thing we’ve been doing a lot more of in the 2020s, it’s travelling domestically – largely due to Covid-19, of course.

While the pandemic forced many of us to stay close to home, it also provided people with the opportunity to explore more of what the UK has to offer once restrictions were eased and risks were no longer as high.

Whether embarking on a daycation to Margate or slipping away for a picturesque weekend in Cornwall, exploring more of the UK has become a greater priority – and with that, the desire to visit cool restaurants in different parts of the country.