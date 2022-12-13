Best restaurants in the UK: 13 of the coolest dinner spots in the country to book right now
Looking for a cool dining spot in the UK? These 13 standout restaurants offer something different no matter where you are.
If there’s one thing we’ve been doing a lot more of in the 2020s, it’s travelling domestically – largely due to Covid-19, of course.
While the pandemic forced many of us to stay close to home, it also provided people with the opportunity to explore more of what the UK has to offer once restrictions were eased and risks were no longer as high.
Whether embarking on a daycation to Margate or slipping away for a picturesque weekend in Cornwall, exploring more of the UK has become a greater priority – and with that, the desire to visit cool restaurants in different parts of the country.
Whether you’re looking for a chic Italian restaurant in Birmingham or a tasty seafood spot in Brighton, finding the right places to dine is key – and we’ve found 13 cool restaurants in the UK to add to your must-visit list.
The Pembroke Arms, Salisbury
Scarlet's restaurant, Cornwall
Burnt Orange, Brighton
Pythouse Kitchen Garden, Wiltshire
Leftfield, Edinburgh
Messums Restaurant, Wiltshire
The Crown And Anchor, Chichester
The Coombe Cellars, Devon
Pierre Victoire, Oxford
Harry’s Restaurant, Exeter
El Cartel Mexicana, Edinburgh
Gees, Oxford
Piccolino, Birmingham
Image: Getty