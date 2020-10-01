It might sound too good to be true, but a number of London restaurants have pledged to continue the Eat Out to Help Out scheme throughout October, giving diners up to £10 off their bill for food and non-alcoholic drinks.

The discount was originally announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on 8 July, to reinvigorate the hospitality industry which suffered a huge financial hit after closing down for months over lockdown.

The government’s scheme only ran for the month of August, but there were calls for it to continue throughout autumn and many restaurants decided to offer the discount at a loss to themselves throughout September, to encourage customers back.