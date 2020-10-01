Best restaurants in London extending Eat Out to Help Out for October
- Megan Murray
- Published
These fabulous London restaurants will give you £10 off your bill throughout October. It’s time to get booking.
It might sound too good to be true, but a number of London restaurants have pledged to continue the Eat Out to Help Out scheme throughout October, giving diners up to £10 off their bill for food and non-alcoholic drinks.
The discount was originally announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on 8 July, to reinvigorate the hospitality industry which suffered a huge financial hit after closing down for months over lockdown.
The government’s scheme only ran for the month of August, but there were calls for it to continue throughout autumn and many restaurants decided to offer the discount at a loss to themselves throughout September, to encourage customers back.
The Eat Out to Help Out scheme has been widely applauded, although there were some negative headlines after a review of inflation rates revealed that August was the lowest month the UK has had in five years, plummeting our inflation rate from 1% to 0.2%.
But it looks like we’re squeezing one more month out of this deal yet, as a select amount of restaurants in London have announced that they will be continuing to give diners cheaper meals throughout October.
Here we’ve picked out our favourite places to eat in the capital offering savings on your meals this month.
Aquavit London
Nordic-influenced restaurant Aquavit London benefits from both Michelin-starred food and stylish decor.
Throughout October and November it is offering its own special extension of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, with £5 off the set lunch menu Wednesday to Friday.
Normally priced at £29 and £32 for two and three-courses respectively, the discount will make the set lunch great value at £24 for two-courses, and £27 for three courses.
Sky Garden’s Darwin Brasserie
The Sky Garden is one of the most magical places in London, with an indoor jungle-like setting and 360-degree views out across the rooftops and skyscrapers.
The venue’s brasserie is offering diners £10 off per person with a £30 minimum spend, all day on Tuesday and Wednesday, and for lunch on Thursday and Friday.
The Gilbert Scott
The Gilbert Scott is a gorgeous restaurant, hidden away inside the Harry Potter-like St Pancras Renaissance Hotel.
With plenty of period features, it’s a charming place to spend an evening dining in, especially when there’s a nifty deal on.
For the whole of October, The Gilbert Scott will be giving £10pp off food and soft drinks from Tuesday to Friday.
Images: The Gilbert Scott/ courtesy of brands