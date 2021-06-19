London’s best cocktail bars, including Tonight Josephine and Mrs Riot
- Hollie Richardson
In the mood to meet up with your pals for a cocktail or two? We’ve rounded up nine of the best cocktail bars in London to book this weekend.
London is open once more. To properly say “cheers!” to lockdown-easing, you might be looking to book a table at one of the capital’s fun cocktail bars. Whether you want to try out this summer’s biggest cocktail (the Paloma, of course), or stay refreshed with a delicious mocktail, there are so many venues ready to show off their creative menus.
Sipping on a cocktail while having a long-overdue natter with a friend you haven’t seen throughout lockdown sounds like perfect summer weekend plan (friendly reminder: always drink alcohol responsibly and stay hydrated plenty of water).
And with news of the very Instagram-friendly Mrs Riot opening in Covent Garden, we decided now is the perfect time to take on the task of rounding up some of the best cocktail bars in London.
You’re welcome.
London’s best cocktail bars
Tonight Josephine
Named after Joséphine de Beauharnais, Tonight Josephine embodies the empress’ “well behaved women don’t make history” mantra. There are two neon-lit venues, in Waterloo and Shoreditch, where you can enjoy themed brunches, afternoon tea and burlesque balls (Britney Brunch, anybody?).
The cocktail menu includes the Neverland (Midori melon liqueur, Lillet Blanc, citrus and passion fruit) and the Rhubarb and Custard (Absolut vodka, strawberry and rhubarb blend, egg white and vanilla, topped with soda).
Little Nan's Bar
Little Nan’s Bar is Deptford’s kitsch and cool cocktail go-to. The owner opened the bar in honour of their late Nan, with a mission to spoil guests with a nostalgic homely environment where friends and local residents can spend time meeting the amazing community of Deptford. Expect leopard print walls, photographs of Pat Butcher and 70s lampshades.
The teapot cocktails are legendary, with flavours including the Lady Bet Lynch (London Gin, elderflower, fresh lime and Prosecco) and the Sexy Frank Butcher (Scotch whiskey, fresh ginger, lime juice, ginger beer).
Mrs Riot
Mrs Riot is Covent Garden’s new ode to Kitty Clive, a pioneering feminist who transformed the London scene in the 1700s. This bistro and cocktail bar offers live entertainment every day of the week, such as drag queen brunches, jazz music and Latin music. And just look at how Instagram feed-friendly the decor is. The avant-garde interiors were designed by award-winning Hollywood film designer Sonja Klaus.
The cocktail menu boasts signature mixes including The White Geisha (Haku Vodka, Kazuko bitter blossom, Yuzu, and peach and jasmine tonic) and The Great Garrick (cucumber, Tapatio Tequila, Green Chartreuse, Italicus, and elderflower caviar).
The Last Tuesday Society
Looking for something a bit different? The Last Tuesday Society on Mare Street in Hackney is certainly that. The bar is also an absinthe parlour and is home to an obscure museum of weird and wonderful things that you can peruse while waiting for your drink to be served.
Taking inspiration from London’s 18th century apothecaries, the menu includes the Amoro Amore (house Amaro blend, coffee liqueur, Devil’s Botany London Absinthe, roasting Shed Coffee, Demerara and sea salt and the London Absinthe Sprtiz (Devil’s Botany London Absinthe, prosecco, elderflower and The London Essence soda water).
Callooh Callay
Callooh Callay is an award-winning Shoreditch spot that’s been serving some of London’s most renowned cocktails since 2008. It also has locations in Islington and Chelsea.
Expect a cool and classy environment, with an exciting drinks menu that you’ll spend ages perusing and trying to decide on. It includes The Wave (Tapatio Blanco Tequila Wray And Nephew Rum, Blue Curacao, lime, bubble gum and coconut water) and The High Five (Discarded Banana Rum, Rumbar Gold Rum, Barcardi Carta Blanco Rum, sugar and lemon).
Oriole Bar
Based in Smithfield Markets, The Oriole combines “beguiling décor with enthralling refreshments and glowing hospitality”. There is often live jazz music in the evenings, helping to create the perfect laidback but glamourous atmosphere.
The drinks menu is inspired by stories across the world, and it will make you dizzy with excitement. And, when your choice is served, you’ll probably just spent a good ten minutes staring at the incredible creation in front of you.
Try the Daintree Collins (O’ndina Gine, eucalyptus and peach wine and clear pink lady juice) and the Cape Verde (Plymouth Gin, white port, buchu leaf, grapefruit liqueur and sherry tonic).
Blame Gloria
Part of the growing Adventure Bar Venues, Blame Gloria is a super fun spot in Covent Garden. Expect disco brunches, cocktail making classes and social clubs. The cocktail menu features the Summertime Fun (Rosé wine, Passoa passion fruit liqueur and lemon juice) and the Prom Queen mocktail (passion fruit and vanilla blend, pineapple and citrus juices, and non-alcoholic Prosecco).
The Lost Alhambra
Hidden downstairs in a Leicester Square venue, The Lost Alhambra is a theatre that dates back to 1854. The leading ladies of the stage would descend underground after their performances eat oysters, drink champagne and flirt. And that’s exactly what you can continue doing there today.
The bar also puts on live performances and drag brunches for you to enjoy while sipping on a classic cocktail, such as the Porn Star Martini (vanilla-infused Eristoff vodka, passion fruit liqueur, apple juice, vanilla and prosecco) and the Pisco Inferno (pisco, passionfruit, peach liqueur, vanilla and ginger ale.)
The Little Mermaid Cocktail Experience
OK, this is a particularly special one. The Little Mermaid Cocktail Experience is a 60-minute submersive theatrical experience based on the Hans Christian Anderson fairytale. As well as meeting mermaids, you get to savour three tasty and bespoke themed-cocktails.
Dive in!
Images: courtesy of venues