Eco-friendly pop-up espresso martini bar coming to London this weekend
Posted by
Megan Murray
Published
Fancy trying eco-friendly espresso martinis at a cool, one-weekend-only pop-up? We thought so.
Smooth and creamy with a kick, espresso martinis are a cult favourite in the cocktail world for a reason – they’re absolutely delicious.
And, while we could order an espresso martini at a range of bars around London, it wouldn’t be as fun as heading to an exclusive outdoor pop-up at the UK’s first eco-conscious consumer market, would it?
Indeed, this weekend a new pop-up will be coming to Camden’s Buck Street Market, hosted by Glass Coffee, to serve cocktail enthusiasts an espresso martini with a difference. You see, though these cocktails are every bit as rich and velvety as you’d hope, they’re also eco-friendly, too.
The pop up will be based outside (making social distancing easier) on the pink terrace of the market and there will be three cocktails to choose from, each made with a different ethically sourced coffee and priced at £7 each or £20 for a tasting flight.
Outdoor events usually involve lots of single-use plastic and we’re often unaware of what’s going into our drinks while in bars or restaurants, with no idea of how ethical or environmentally responsible those ingredients are.
In 2020 consumers are far more switched on to the need for sustainable shopping and putting their buying power behind brands who try hard to lower their impact on the environment. This is exactly what Glass Coffee is all about and why they’ve tried to make their espresso martinis what they call “the most sustainable” on the market.
All of the coffee used in these martinis has been ethically sourced and is traceable back to the farms and farmers they have come from, while the vermouth used in the drinks has been created from the coffee berry which is an often-discarded fruit.
Plus, drinks will be served in 100% compostable tasting cups and the seating area has been crafted from upcycled palettes.
You can either book a two hour slot or just walk in on Saturday 26 (12pm until 10pm) and Sunday 27 (12pm until 8pm) September 2020.
What we’re hearing is that a weekend of drinking espresso martinis is benefitting our social plans and the planet – and who can argue with that?
Images: Getty / We Are Full Fat