Outdoor events usually involve lots of single-use plastic and we’re often unaware of what’s going into our drinks while in bars or restaurants, with no idea of how ethical or environmentally responsible those ingredients are.

In 2020 consumers are far more switched on to the need for sustainable shopping and putting their buying power behind brands who try hard to lower their impact on the environment. This is exactly what Glass Coffee is all about and why they’ve tried to make their espresso martinis what they call “the most sustainable” on the market.

All of the coffee used in these martinis has been ethically sourced and is traceable back to the farms and farmers they have come from, while the vermouth used in the drinks has been created from the coffee berry which is an often-discarded fruit.

Plus, drinks will be served in 100% compostable tasting cups and the seating area has been crafted from upcycled palettes.

You can either book a two hour slot or just walk in on Saturday 26 (12pm until 10pm) and Sunday 27 (12pm until 8pm) September 2020.

What we’re hearing is that a weekend of drinking espresso martinis is benefitting our social plans and the planet – and who can argue with that?