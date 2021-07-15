London restaurants: Ave Mario’s gelato cake is Instagram’s most fabulous dessert
Hollie Richardson
Published
Feast your eyes on the gelato ice cream that’s feeding everybody’s Instagram right now.
Ever since restaurants, pubs and bars reopened earlier this year, people have been eating their hearts out at London’s very best spots to make up for lost time. From the city’s coolest cocktail bars to the tastiest brunches being served, we’re making the most of it.
One of the most enticing new restaurant openings is Ave Mario, which is run by the Big Mamma Group – the people behind Circolo Popolare and Gloria. And the dish that’s caught everybody’s attention on Instagram is the gelato tower.
’What the hell is a gelato tower?’ I hear you ask. Well, Stylist asked Ave Mario’s executive chef, Fillipo La Gattuta, for the full lowdown.
“It’s fior di latte ice-cream shaped into a giant cake, marbled through and through with crunchy stracciatella chocolate,” he says.
Explaining how it’s made, Filippo continues: “We don’t put nuts or gluten in it – that way lots of people can enjoy it. It’s not as creamy as the ice cream we serve at Gloria, so the tower can be cut without it collapsing.
“To balance with the sweetness of the ice cream, the chocolate we use tastes very clear and strong. We add it in chunks to give a nice crunch, which keeps it interesting. We use a 60cm tall bespoke mould to structure the tower which weighs 6kg, We pour the ice cream into the mould and freeze it for 24 hours before taking it out to serve.
“At Ave Mario, the tower is brought out on a silver tray, a slice is carved out at the table, and the optional caramel is poured.”
Hands up who wants to dive into a slice of the gelato cake? I can hear the salivating from here. The impressive dessert follows in the footsteps of Gloria’s famous dish – the towering lemon meringue pie. Here’s a visual reminder to keep you drooling…
The group of restaurants sure knows how to provide the perfect fodder for your tummies and your Instagram feeds. You can make a reservation for Ave Mario in Covent Garden on The Big Mamma website and order a slice of the gelato cake all to yourself.
Images: Big Mamma Group