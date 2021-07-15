Explaining how it’s made, Filippo continues: “We don’t put nuts or gluten in it – that way lots of people can enjoy it. It’s not as creamy as the ice cream we serve at Gloria, so the tower can be cut without it collapsing.

“To balance with the sweetness of the ice cream, the chocolate we use tastes very clear and strong. We add it in chunks to give a nice crunch, which keeps it interesting. We use a 60cm tall bespoke mould to structure the tower which weighs 6kg, We pour the ice cream into the mould and freeze it for 24 hours before taking it out to serve.

“At Ave Mario, the tower is brought out on a silver tray, a slice is carved out at the table, and the optional caramel is poured.”