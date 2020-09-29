Restaurant kits: DIY meals from your favourite restaurants delivered to your home
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Foodies are getting their kicks with restaurant kits, which deliver all the ingredients for your favourite meals to your door, straight from some of the most popular restaurants.
Supper clubs are out and restaurant kits are in as the coolest foodie activity right now.
The government’s flip-flopping around socialising rules has flung us from being urged to Eat Out to Help Out to the recently introduced 10pm curfew. This makes cooking at home a safe bet, especially when you can get dishes from your favourite restaurants delivered straight to your door and make them at your own convenience.
Cult restaurants all over London and beyond have been creating their own kits, which means loyal customers can recreate menu classics at home and still get their fix for the best pizza, burgers, Indian cuisine and more, in town.
We’ve picked out some of our favourites which you can order right now.
Dishoom's Bacon Naan Roll kit
Dishoom is the cult South Asian restaurant which has us all queuing down the street for a chance to bag a table.
Although Dishoom is loved for lunch, dinner and cocktails, there is one dish that gets touted again and again as a favourite: the breakfast bacon naan roll.
This at-home kit means you can have a bacon naan roll whenever you like (and skip those long wait times in the process).
It contains fresh ingredients straight from the restaurant including: smoked streaky bacon from Ramsay of Carluke (matured in the traditional Ayrshire way and smoked over applewood and beechwood chips), three naan doughballs (enough for two plus a spare for experimentation), tomato-chilli jam (their sweet, sharp, spicy signature sauce), fresh coriander and cream cheese.
There’s also some cooking instructions and loose-leaf Darjeeling tea, chai spices and fresh ginger slices for brewing Chef Naved’s much-loved Masala Chai tea.
Plus, for each kit sold, Dishoom donates a meal to Magic Breakfast which is a charity who provide nourishing free meals to schools.
Patty & Bun's The Meat Kit Box
Patty & Bun has got it down when it comes to delicious, juicy burgers – the kind that you’d think only a restaurant could whip up.
But, specially for lockdown, the chefs have put together easy-to-use and mouth-watering kits so that you can recreate the magic of their kitchen, in yours.
In each box you’ll find all the ingredients Patty & Bun use to make their burgers, all you need to provide is the lettuce and tomato. The contents includes two signature HG Walter beef patties and two Smokey Robinson beef patties, four brioche buns, a pot of Smokey P&B Mayo, cheese slices, and homemade pickled and smokey onions.
Classic Margherita Frying Pan Pizza Kit
Pizza Pilgrims have come up with a novel way of giving you your pizza fix while at home, with a frying pan version that you can cook in your own oven.
Choose between a Margherita or nduja pizza kit and you’ll receive two or four Pizza Pilgrims Neapolitan 48 hour proved dough balls with Caputo Flour from Naples, marinara sauce, fresh Fior Di Latte, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil and parmesan.
Images: courtesy of brands