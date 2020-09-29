Supper clubs are out and restaurant kits are in as the coolest foodie activity right now.

The government’s flip-flopping around socialising rules has flung us from being urged to Eat Out to Help Out to the recently introduced 10pm curfew. This makes cooking at home a safe bet, especially when you can get dishes from your favourite restaurants delivered straight to your door and make them at your own convenience.

Cult restaurants all over London and beyond have been creating their own kits, which means loyal customers can recreate menu classics at home and still get their fix for the best pizza, burgers, Indian cuisine and more, in town.