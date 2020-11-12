Lockdown 2.0 means that our options are pretty limited when it comes to weekend plans. But, although we won’t be heading to any bars or restaurants this month, there’s one thing that we most certainly can do, and that is to go for a walk.

That’s right, taking a long, crisp winter walk in one of London’s lovely parks is something we’re revelling in right now. And, while we’re loving the colder weather for the excuse to break out our winter wardrobes, it never hurts to have a warm drink to keep your hands toastie.