Takeaway mulled wine in London: best places to get festive hot drinks for a walk
- Megan Murray
The best places to get takeaway mulled wine and festive hot drinks in London this winter.
Lockdown 2.0 means that our options are pretty limited when it comes to weekend plans. But, although we won’t be heading to any bars or restaurants this month, there’s one thing that we most certainly can do, and that is to go for a walk.
That’s right, taking a long, crisp winter walk in one of London’s lovely parks is something we’re revelling in right now. And, while we’re loving the colder weather for the excuse to break out our winter wardrobes, it never hurts to have a warm drink to keep your hands toastie.
At this time of year, there is only one warm drink we’ve got in mind, though, and that’s a sweet cup of mulled wine. The good news? Certain pubs, bars and restaurants in London are still doing treats like mulled wine, mulled cider and hot toddies to takeaway.
So, check out this list and see if there’s somewhere to get a takeaway cup of mulled wine near you.
Clissold Park Tavern, Stoke Newington
The Lauriston, Victoria Park
The Red Lion and Sun, Highgate
The Sun Tavern, Bethnal Green
How to make your own mulled wine cocktail
You will need:
- 150ml London Dry Gin
- 1l of Madeira red wine
- 100ml cloudy apple juice
- 100ml satsuma juice
- 90g demerara sugar
- 5g of hops
- 2 cloves
- 1 dessert spoon of honey
- 1 pinch of cinnamon
- 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
- 1 star anise
- 1 cinnamon stick
- Orange wedges
Directions:
1) Combine all ingredients (bar the cinnamon stick and wedges) in a large pan and bring to a simmer
2) Keep on the heat for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally
3) Remove from the heat and set aside to cool for a few minutes – you want it to be a drinkable temperature
4) Strain it into glasses
5) Garnish with orange wedges and cinnamon stick, if desired
Images: Getty / Instagram