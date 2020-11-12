Restaurants & Bars

Takeaway mulled wine in London: best places to get festive hot drinks for a walk

Megan Murray
The best places to get takeaway mulled wine and festive hot drinks in London this winter. 

Lockdown 2.0 means that our options are pretty limited when it comes to weekend plans. But, although we won’t be heading to any bars or restaurants this month, there’s one thing that we most certainly can do, and that is to go for a walk.

That’s right, taking a long, crisp winter walk in one of London’s lovely parks is something we’re revelling in right now. And, while we’re loving the colder weather for the excuse to break out our winter wardrobes, it never hurts to have a warm drink to keep your hands toastie.

At this time of year, there is only one warm drink we’ve got in mind, though, and that’s a sweet cup of mulled wine. The good news? Certain pubs, bars and restaurants in London are still doing treats like mulled wine, mulled cider and hot toddies to takeaway. 

So, check out this list and see if there’s somewhere to get a takeaway cup of mulled wine near you. 

  • Clissold Park Tavern, Stoke Newington

    Drink options: mulled wine, mulled cider and hot toddy.

    How much: from £5

    Address: 177 Green Lanes, Stoke Newington, London, N16 9DB

    How to order: Order online through the website and wait outside the pub to pick up. 

    Order now

  • The Lauriston, Victoria Park

    Drink options: mulled wine, mulled cider and hot toddy.

    How much: from £5

    Address: 162 Victoria Park Rd, London, E9 7JN

    How to order: Order online through the website and wait outside the pub to pick up. 

    Order now

  • The Red Lion and Sun, Highgate

    Drink options: mulled wine.

    How much: TBC

    Address: 25 North Road, Highgate, London, N6 4BE

    How to order: Pre-order drinks on the phone to collect from the pub’s driveway or have them delivered to your car.

    Order now

  • The Sun Tavern, Bethnal Green

    Drink options: mulled wine and ginger whiskey hot punch.

    How much: from £5

    Address: 441 Bethnal Green Road, London, E2 0AN.

    How to order: Pre-order drinks online and collect from the pub’s hatch.

    Order now

  • How to make your own mulled wine cocktail

    You will need:

    • 150ml London Dry Gin
    • 1l of Madeira red wine
    • 100ml cloudy apple juice
    • 100ml satsuma juice
    • 90g demerara sugar
    • 5g of hops
    • 2 cloves
    • 1 dessert spoon of honey
    • 1 pinch of cinnamon
    • 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
    • 1 star anise
    • 1 cinnamon stick
    • Orange wedges

    Directions:

    1) Combine all ingredients (bar the cinnamon stick and wedges) in a large pan and bring to a simmer

    2) Keep on the heat for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally

    3) Remove from the heat and set aside to cool for a few minutes – you want it to be a drinkable temperature

    4) Strain it into glasses

    5) Garnish with orange wedges and cinnamon stick, if desired

Images: Getty / Instagram

