Now, however, local councillors in Birmingham are suggesting a new way to support hard-hit restaurants. The city is currently on very high alert in Tier 3 of the Covid-19 system, meaning hospitality venues can operate on a takeaway-only basis.

But leaders in the area have submitted a “test and dine” plan to the government that is intended to help restaurants reopen again – with diners taking a Covid-19 test just hours before eating out.

The plan has yet to be approved by the government, who haven’t responded to Birmingham council’s request yesterday. But if the idea is given the green light, it could provide a framework for dining out across the UK.