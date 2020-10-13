The evenings may be getting shorter, but a rooftop bar or terrace is still one of our favourite places to be. Swap a summer dress for a cashmere scarf, a glass of rosé for a hot cocktail and a pink sunset for twinkling fairy lights, and you’re ready to feel full-on festive.

Thanks to seasonal installations and festive makeovers, sky-high venues reign supreme all year round – and come winter there are some absolute crackers in the capital.

To help you find the right bar for you, we’ve handpicked the most magical rooftops and terraces in the city. From a seasonally changing canopy of flowers (which is currently rust-coloured) to a cosy to a pop-up ice rink, and fairy-lit igloos.