Summer in London: 8 best soft serve ice cream spots in the city
Get ready to discover your new favourite summer snack.
Summer is here and we cannot wait to get outside into the sunshine. With temperatures reaching up to 37°C next week, there’s never been a better time to reach for a cool refreshing snack. And this year, it’s all about soft serve.
That’s right — ice cream and gelato are being eclipsed by soft serve. This light, delicious, customisable treat is the perfect addition to an afternoon walk in the sun or a lazy park day.
Luckily, London has plenty of cute spots to grab a quick, tasty soft serve this summer. Here are our picks at Stylist HQ for the eight best soft serve spots to try.
Forza Wine, Peckham
Towpath, Haggerston
Soft and Swirly + Rambutan, Borough Market
Snog Frozen Yoghurt, Southbank
Soft Serve Society, Shoreditch
Fallow Restaurant, St James Market
Korean Dinner Party, Soho
Milk Cafe, Balham
Images: Getty and via Instagram.