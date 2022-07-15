Summer is here and we cannot wait to get outside into the sunshine. With temperatures reaching up to 37°C next week, there’s never been a better time to reach for a cool refreshing snack. And this year, it’s all about soft serve.

That’s right — ice cream and gelato are being eclipsed by soft serve. This light, delicious, customisable treat is the perfect addition to an afternoon walk in the sun or a lazy park day.

Luckily, London has plenty of cute spots to grab a quick, tasty soft serve this summer. Here are our picks at Stylist HQ for the eight best soft serve spots to try.