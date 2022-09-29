5 drinks to try at Stylist Live – from peachy wines to alcohol-free tropical rum
Autumn is upon us, which means it’s time to level up your hosting game and start thinking about that gift list.
With warm summer evenings and holiday escapades far behind us, we’re looking forward to cosy nights at home and festive party planning. If you’re anything like us, that means you need to stock up on your favourite tipples.
And where better to discover delicious drinks than at Stylist Live, our festival of inspiration taking over the Truman Brewery from 11-13 November. This year, we’re bringing back the much-loved marketplace where you’ll find over 100 pop-ups selling everything from chic wines that will transport you to the south of France to small batch gins perfect for a homemade negroni.
Rumour has it, some will be offering free tasters so we know where we’re headed when the doors open!
Read on and take note of these pop-ups at Stylist Live…
Maison Mirabeau
Mirabeau’s utterly chic rosé is lovingly referred to as ‘Provence in a glass’, making it the perfect antidote to rainy, autumnal evenings.
Pop by Mirabeau’s stall at Stylist Live for a chance to win a bottle of bestselling rosé and add a special touch to your gifts with personalised gift wrapping.
Four Pillars Gin
Gin lovers rejoice… we have found your new favourite bottle. Four Pillars hails from Australia and packs their gins with native botanicals and abundant fresh citrus.
Ready to level up your gin collection? Try their Bloody Shiraz Gin or Spiced Negroni Gin, both available at Stylist Live.
Canvino
Nothing says Christmas quite like a glass of bubbly, and Canvino have crafted a naturally sparkling Italian wine that tastes as good as it looks.
Want to win a year’s supply of bubbly? Pop by Canvino to enter their competition.
Caleño Drinks
Caleño’s non-alcoholic Dark and Spicy Rum brings joy to not drinking. This exotic blend of pineapple, coconut, ginger, vanilla, kola nut & lime packs a delicious punch!
Hampton Court Gin
Hampton Court Gin produces award-winning, small-batch, hand-crafted English gins with an intriguing back story.
Their Six Wives Gin – taking inspiration from Hampton Court, Henry VIII and his six wives - has six distinctive botanicals that is distilled 22 times to create a deliciously smooth, intriguingly complex and well-rounded gin.
