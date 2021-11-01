It’s a dessert I have eaten all my life and never tired of. As a child, I ate bowlfuls of tiramisu hands-first, prodding hot sticky fingers into the layers of cream. As a teenager, it felt like the kind of pudding that marked you out as having the sophistication of a ‘proper adult’. So, naturally, it was my order of choice after a dough-ball filled meal at Pizza Express in an effort to (unconvincingly) evoke some Sophia Loren-style charisma. Now, it’s my go-to dinner party dish when I really want to impress my guests.

Therefore, I was surprised to hear that rather than being a historic Italian dish passed from generation to generation, the world-famous dessert was actually created in the 1970s by Italian restaurateur Ado Campeol, who died on Saturday (30 October) at the age of 93.

Known as the ‘father of tiramisu’, legend has it that Campeol, who passed away at his home in Treviso, created the pudding by sheer fluke when he accidentally added mascarpone instead of cream to an ice cream mixture.