I have to admit, I am partial to a Gü cheesecake – particularly that yummy salted caramel one. There is something about those little pots of heaven that are just so addictive, as they combine the perfect amount of cream, caramel and crumble to create a satisfying little treat (or two if you end up eating both in one go).

The love for all things Gü seems to be shared among the masses, so much so that a Twitter thread recently discussed how to repurpose the glass ramekins to create all sorts of little trinkets and treats.