In ‘chocolate news’ (a very specific content pillar, we’re sure you’ll agree), Cadbury’s has confirmed that their iconic Twirl bar has been given a seasonal makeover, just in time for Christmas.

And what could be more Christmassy than an orange-flavoured Twirl?

That’s right: your favourite crumbly chocolate bar is now available to buy in orange form, and the new twist on the classic is available in UK stores – think Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco – for a limited time only.

Twirl Orange costs just 65p – but, when lunchtime is such a precious affair, is it worth parting with the spare coins rattling around your purse? Or should we stick to the OG Twirl? Stylist’s Lucy Partington put it to the test.