You might think that buying for a vegan friend or family member is no different from buying for anyone else. As long as you don’t opt for food or drink, it’s fine, right? Well, not necessarily.

A whole host of lifestyle, beauty and fashion gifts contain animal products, which means they won’t be suitable for anyone who subscribes to a vegan lifestyle.

Not to worry, however, as there are a whole host of brands dedicated to creating vegan-friendly products. Gone are the days when tracking down vegan products was an impossible task. In fact, the demand is higher than ever, with one in four Brits having reduced the amount of animal products they consume since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.