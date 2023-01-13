Kim-Julie says: “The only thing that’s better than jalapeño poppers or a grilled cheese is a jalapeño popper grilled cheese. The combo of vegan cream cheese and melted cheese simply brings it all to the next level, which is probably also why this easy recipe was one of the recipe testers’ absolute favourites. If you don’t love spicy food, simply swap out the jalapeños for chopped green peppers.”

Makes 2 sandwiches

Ingredients

120ml vegan cream cheese, nut-free if desired

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 or 2 jalapeños, very finely chopped or sliced (see Note)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 pinch of sea salt

1 pinch of ground black pepper

1 tablespoon vegan butter

100g grated vegan cheese, such as cheddar and mozzarella style, nut-free if desired

4 slices sourdough bread, gluten-free if desired (if your slices are very big, use 2 and cut them in half)

Method

Mix the cream cheese, chives, jalapeño, garlic powder, onion powder and salt and pepper in a small bowl using a fork or spoon. Set aside.

Place about half the vegan butter in a large non-stick pan set over a medium-high heat.

Once the butter is melted and the pan is hot, add the vegan cheese to the pan in two piles (about 50g each) in the shape of the bread slices.

While the cheese is melting, spread the cream cheese mixture onto each of the 4 bread slices (about 2 tablespoons per slice).

Once the cheese is melted, top each pile with a bread slice, cream cheese side facing down, and gently press down.

Using a turner, carefully flip the bread and cheese, add a little more butter to the pan, and then place the remaining two slices on top (cream cheese side facing down). Gently press down again and cook for 1 minute, then flip the whole sandwiches and cook for 30 to 60 more seconds on the other side (you want the bread to be toasted and the cheese melted, but the cream cheese shouldn’t be too melty).

Note

Use just 1 jalapeño (and scrape out the seeds) for less heat. You can also cut up a green pepper wedge instead of jalapeño to make the sandwiches less spicy/more kid-friendly.