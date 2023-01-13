If you’ve started Veganuary and are finding yourself making the same dishes on repeat, try thinking outside of the box with these three recipes from around the world.
When you’re searching the back of your cupboards for something to eat on a Wednesday evening, it’s already pitch black outside and you’re wearing the same pair of leggings for the fourth day on the run, it’s fair to say that life can feel pretty dull. On those dark, January evenings, summer has never felt further away and memories of that trip to Greece probably seem like a distant dream.
But just because a winter holiday might not be on the cards, that doesn’t mean you can’t at least pretend you’re in more exotic climates. And one of the best ways to transport yourself to somewhere that isn’t the UK without actually leaving the country is via food. Getting creative in the kitchen is a great way to bring some excitement to your week. Plus, the thought of a creative, restaurant-quality meal at the end of the day will help you breeze through work (especially if you make extra for an office leftovers lunch).
Best Of Vegan by Kim-Julie Hansen is the new cookbook exploring just how versatile plant-based food can be, delving into the culture and memories that come with each recipe. If you’re midway through January and bored of falafel, hummus and tofu, you’ll be pleased to know that Hansen’s recipes will please meat-eaters and vegans alike and they all come with a story to tell around the dinner table too.
Here are three recipes from the USA, Italy and Panama to give you a taste of the multicultural recipes…
Jalapeño popper grilled cheese
Kim-Julie says: “The only thing that’s better than jalapeño poppers or a grilled cheese is a jalapeño popper grilled cheese. The combo of vegan cream cheese and melted cheese simply brings it all to the next level, which is probably also why this easy recipe was one of the recipe testers’ absolute favourites. If you don’t love spicy food, simply swap out the jalapeños for chopped green peppers.”
Makes 2 sandwiches
Ingredients
- 120ml vegan cream cheese, nut-free if desired
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives
- 1 or 2 jalapeños, very finely chopped or sliced (see Note)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 pinch of sea salt
- 1 pinch of ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon vegan butter
- 100g grated vegan cheese, such as cheddar and mozzarella style, nut-free if desired
- 4 slices sourdough bread, gluten-free if desired (if your slices are very big, use 2 and cut them in half)
Method
Mix the cream cheese, chives, jalapeño, garlic powder, onion powder and salt and pepper in a small bowl using a fork or spoon. Set aside.
Place about half the vegan butter in a large non-stick pan set over a medium-high heat.
Once the butter is melted and the pan is hot, add the vegan cheese to the pan in two piles (about 50g each) in the shape of the bread slices.
While the cheese is melting, spread the cream cheese mixture onto each of the 4 bread slices (about 2 tablespoons per slice).
Once the cheese is melted, top each pile with a bread slice, cream cheese side facing down, and gently press down.
Using a turner, carefully flip the bread and cheese, add a little more butter to the pan, and then place the remaining two slices on top (cream cheese side facing down). Gently press down again and cook for 1 minute, then flip the whole sandwiches and cook for 30 to 60 more seconds on the other side (you want the bread to be toasted and the cheese melted, but the cream cheese shouldn’t be too melty).
Note
Use just 1 jalapeño (and scrape out the seeds) for less heat. You can also cut up a green pepper wedge instead of jalapeño to make the sandwiches less spicy/more kid-friendly.
Kim-Julie says: “This is a twist on spaghetti bolognese, my favourite childhood recipe. The robust flavours and hearty ingredients make for a very filling and satisfying meal that is great for dinner parties or a romantic date night in. Or how about dinner for one paired with a glass of wine and a movie? You can then either freeze the leftovers or enjoy them for lunch the next day.”
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 170g pasta of your choice, gluten-free if desired (see Notes)
- 1 red onion, sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced, or more to taste
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 200 to 225g tempeh (see Notes)
- 35g roughly chopped pecans or walnuts
- 10 sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, ideally unsalted, roughly chopped
- ¼ teaspoon sea salt, or to taste
- 1 pinch of ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano (see Notes), or more to taste
- 1 teaspoon dried basil, or more to taste
- 60ml red wine (or more vegetable stock)
- 60ml vegetable stock
- 480ml tomato-basil sauce (see Notes)
- 2 teaspoons coconut sugar or maple syrup
- 50g grated vegan mozzarella, or as much as your heart desires (optional)
To serve:
- Fresh basil (whole leaves or chopped)
- Vegan parmesan (optional)
- Cherry tomatoes, halved (optional)
Method
Cook the pasta according to the package instructions (usually for 7 to 10 minutes). Drain and set aside.
While the pasta is cooking, sauté the onion and garlic in the olive oil in a medium saucepan over a medium-high heat for 5 minutes.
Crumble the tempeh using a fork or your hands, then add it to the pan along with the pecans, sun-dried tomatoes, salt, pepper, oregano and basil. Reduce the heat to medium, mix well, and cook for 5 more minutes.
Add the red wine first, then the vegetable stock, tomato sauce and coconut sugar. Mix again, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 more minutes. Mix in the vegan mozzarella during the last 2 to 3 minutes, until it’s melted into the sauce.
Top the pasta with the sauce, fresh basil and vegan parmesan, if using.
Notes
- To make this recipe gluten-free, use lentil or chickpea pasta.
- Tempeh is a protein-rich food made from fermented soybeans. Its taste can take some people a while to get used to, but this is actually the perfect recipe to get accustomed to it because the other ingredients even out its flavour, making it a lot milder.
- You can use 2 teaspoons Italian herb seasoning in place of the basil and oregano.
- If there’s no tomato-basil sauce in your cupboard, you can use a can of tomato passata mixed with 1 tablespoon Italian herb seasoning and sea salt to taste.
Panamanian tamal de olla
Kim-Julie says: “Tamal de Olla is a Panamanian speciality similar to tamales, but cooked in a pan (olla means “pan”) and omitting the banana leaves. My friend Nina, a chef and previously a restaurant owner, whom I met in New York several years ago, tells me that when she was little, she and her family would drive for several hours to visit their extended family in the countryside, far from Panamá City. The traditional recipe for Tamal de Olla includes shredded chicken, which often came from the local farms or family members’ backyard chicken coops. ‘I didn’t make the connection at the time,’ says Nina, ‘but now that I’m vegan, I’m glad I’m able to enjoy a chicken-less version of this dish.’ Marinated soy curls, creamy polenta and a tomato-vegetable base with fried capers give this recipe its depth of flavour and creamy texture.”
Serves 5-6
Ingredients
For the soy curls:
- 150g large soy curls/textured vegetable protein (not the small granules, but those sometimes labelled “chicken style”; I use the Butler Brand)
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1½ teaspoons sea salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 litre boiling water
For the creamy corn:
- 720ml water
- 210g cornmeal/polenta (also called maize flour or corn maize, it is yellow in colour and is not the same as cornflour used for thickening)
- 240 to 480ml vegetable stock
- 57g vegan butter
- Sea salt to taste
For the tamal base:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons achiote/annatto seeds
- 1 red chilli, finely sliced
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 red pepper, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- Sea salt and black pepper, to taste
- 120ml red wine
- 2 tablespoons gluten-free tamari or soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 2 large tomatoes, chopped
- 1 x 400g can tomato passata
- 3 to 4 tablespoons pitted green olives, sliced
- 3 to 4 tablespoons raisins
For the fried capers:
- 2 teaspoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons capers
Method
Make the soy curls: Place the soy curls, oregano, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Pour the boiling water over the soy curls and spices and mix well. Cover with a lid or plate and let soak for at least 15 to 20 minutes.
Drain the soy curls and set aside.
Make the creamy corn: In a large pan, bring the water to the boil.
Slowly add the cornmeal/polenta (to avoid clumping), and cook for 3 to 5 minutes over a medium-high heat.
Reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and simmer for 15 minutes, occasionally stirring and adding vegetable stock as needed, making sure the texture is creamy and thick, and not runny.
When the creamy corn is fully cooked, mix in the vegan butter and set aside.
Make the tamal base: When you start the water boiling for the creamy corn, combine the olive oil and achiote/annatto in a large non-stick pan. Cook over a medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes, then remove the achiote (it’s meant to add flavour and colour to the oil).
Add the drained soy curls, red chilli, onion, red pepper, garlic and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Sauté over a medium heat for 10 minutes, then slowly add the red wine, tamari, red wine vinegar and oregano. Cook for another 5 minutes.
Add the chopped tomatoes and passata, cover, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 25 minutes. Remove about 180ml of the tomato base (but none of the soy curls) and blend it into the creamy corn layer using a stick blender. The corn layer’s consistency should be thick and creamy, a bit like that of firm mashed potatoes.
Fry the capers: Heat the olive oil in a small frying pan over a high heat. Once hot, add the capers and fry for 2 to 3 minutes until crispy, then remove from the heat.
Assemble and bake the tamal: Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/350°F/Gas Mark 4). Add the green olives, raisins and fried capers to the soy curl mixture. Let simmer for another 5 minutes.
Finally, transfer the tamal base to a deep ovenproof dish (about 20 x 25cm) and top with the creamy corn layer. Bake for 15 minutes.
Best Of Vegan by Kim-Julie Hansen (£22, HarperCollins) is out now
Photography: Kim-Julie Hansen