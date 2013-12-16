Vegetarian Christmas dinner: 25 delicious alternatives to nut roast

Vegetarians often get a raw deal when it comes to Christmas lunch. Either we get lumped with a meagre combination of side dishes, or good old nut roast – that fail-safe veggie option – rears its unimaginative head.

While we’ve no problem with the perennial festive favourite, nut roast needn’t be the only option for vegetarians at Christmas.

With global cuisine offering all manner of fresh, seasonal and unusual flavours, the culinary world is simply bursting with tasty, and creative, meat-free meal ideas for vegetarians.

So to help spice up your veggie Christmas dinner, we’ve rounded up a selection of delicious recipe ideas to replace your nut roast, from zesty salads and soups to hearty mains.

Dive in for the Stylist guide to a tasty vegetarian festive feast this December (and after that, check out our top five vegetarian recipes for Christmas).