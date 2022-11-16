3 simple warming dessert recipes to enjoy this winter
Getting through the dark, cold winter evenings can be a challenge, but one surefire way to make those long, drawn-out nights feel a little easier is by tucking into a steaming portion of something sweet.
While warm desserts can be enjoyed all year round (there’s nothing quite like an apple crumble after a Sunday roast, is there?), there’s something extra satisfying about enjoying a warm dessert when it’s chilly outside.
Apple and cinnamon turnovers (serves 4)
Apple and cinnamon is one of those combos that just works – and this tasty turnover recipe from the chef Miguel Barclay combines the two for the perfect winter treat.
Ingredients
- 1 x 395g can of Princes Apple Fruit Filling
- 1 x 320g sheet of shop-bought, ready-rolled puff pastry
- 4 pinches of cinnamon
- 1 tbsp honey
- a sprinkle of granulated sugar
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 190°C
- Cut the pastry into four equal squares and spoon a quarter of the filling into the middle of each piece of puff pastry along with a pinch of cinnamon
- Brush the edges with water, then fold each square in half to encase the filling in a triangle and push the edges down to seal
- Brush each turnover with honey and sprinkle some sugar on top then make three slits in the top
- Bake in the oven for approximately 20 minutes until golden brown then serve warm or cold
Chocolate orange bread and butter pudding (serves 8-10)
There’s nothing quite like a serving of bread and butter pudding to warm up a dark winter’s night, and this festive variation brings together flavours of chocolate and orange to delight the tastebuds.
Ingredients
- 600ml Yeo Valley semi-skimmed milk
- 300ml Yeo Valley double cream
- 300ml Yeo Valley single cream
- 1 tsp vanilla paste
- 100g golden caster sugar
- 4 free-range eggs
- leftover bread – example uses chocolate brioche, croissants and white bread
- 4 tangerines – zest of, plus juice of 1 tangerine
- 1 Terry’s Chocolate Orange
Method
- Preheat the oven to 170°C
- Warm your milk, cream, vanilla paste and sugar until warm (but not boiling)
- Add your eggs one by one, whisking thoroughly between each
- Zest the tangerines into the cream followed by the tangerine juice
- Roughly chop or tear your bread into similar chunky-sized pieces and place in your baking dish
- Pour over the cream mixture and leave to sit for around 30 minutes
- Sprinkle lightly with sugar and place in the oven for 35 minutes
- Remove from the oven and eat immediately (drizzle with extra cream for an extra touch)
Oat, coconut and quinoa rice pudding (serves 1)
This tasty plant-based rice pudding uses Lilk Lush Blend milk to create a creamy texture and is the ideal accompaniment to a cosy night in on the sofa. Customise the toppings to suit your taste.
Ingredients
- 60g arborio rice
- 600ml Lilk Lush Blend milk
- 1tsp vanilla paste/1 vanilla pod
- 3 tbsp caster sugar
Method
- Add your rice, milk and vanilla into a pan (scrape out the seeds and add to the pan if using a vanilla pod)
- Bring the mixture to a boil using a medium heat
- Once it’s boiling, turn down the heat and leave the mixture to simmer for 25-30 minutes, stirring every now and again
- Add in the sugar and give it a final stir
- Top with jam and fruit (or other toppings of your choice)
Images: Princes, Yeo Valley, Lilk