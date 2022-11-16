Warming dessert recipe compilation
3 simple warming dessert recipes to enjoy this winter

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the help of these winter dessert recipes that are both warming and delicious.

Getting through the dark, cold winter evenings can be a challenge, but one surefire way to make those long, drawn-out nights feel a little easier is by tucking into a steaming portion of something sweet.

While warm desserts can be enjoyed all year round (there’s nothing quite like an apple crumble after a Sunday roast, is there?), there’s something extra satisfying about enjoying a warm dessert when it’s chilly outside.

So, to help you get started, we’ve put together this selection of warming dessert recipes to give you the inspiration you need to get creative this winter. From a creamy plant milk rice pudding to some delicious apple and cinnamon turnovers, keep reading to check them out. 

Apple and cinnamon turnovers (serves 4)

Princes Apple and Cinnamon turnovers
Warming dessert recipes: Apple & Cinnamon Turnovers.

Apple and cinnamon is one of those combos that just works – and this tasty turnover recipe from the chef Miguel Barclay combines the two for the perfect winter treat. 

Ingredients

  • 1 x 395g can of Princes Apple Fruit Filling
  • 1 x 320g sheet of shop-bought, ready-rolled puff pastry
  • 4 pinches of cinnamon
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • a sprinkle of granulated sugar

Method

  1. Pre-heat the oven to 190°C
  2. Cut the pastry into four equal squares and spoon a quarter of the filling into the middle of each piece of puff pastry along with a pinch of cinnamon
  3. Brush the edges with water, then fold each square in half to encase the filling in a triangle and push the edges down to seal
  4. Brush each turnover with honey and sprinkle some sugar on top then make three slits in the top
  5. Bake in the oven for approximately 20 minutes until golden brown then serve warm or cold

Chocolate orange bread and butter pudding (serves 8-10)

Yeo Valley Chocolate Orange Bread & Butter Pudding
Warming dessert recipes: Chocolate Orange Bread & Butter Pudding.

There’s nothing quite like a serving of bread and butter pudding to warm up a dark winter’s night, and this festive variation brings together flavours of chocolate and orange to delight the tastebuds. 

Ingredients

  • 600ml Yeo Valley semi-skimmed milk
  • 300ml Yeo Valley double cream
  • 300ml Yeo Valley single cream
  • 1 tsp vanilla paste
  • 100g golden caster sugar
  • 4 free-range eggs
  • leftover bread – example uses chocolate brioche, croissants and white bread
  • 4 tangerines – zest of, plus juice of 1 tangerine
  • 1 Terry’s Chocolate Orange

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 170°C
  2. Warm your milk, cream, vanilla paste and sugar until warm (but not boiling)
  3. Add your eggs one by one, whisking thoroughly between each
  4. Zest the tangerines into the cream followed by the tangerine juice
  5. Roughly chop or tear your bread into similar chunky-sized pieces and place in your baking dish
  6. Pour over the cream mixture and leave to sit for around 30 minutes
  7. Sprinkle lightly with sugar and place in the oven for 35 minutes
  8. Remove from the oven and eat immediately (drizzle with extra cream for an extra touch)

Oat, coconut and quinoa rice pudding (serves 1)

Lilk
Warming dessert recipes: Oat, Coconut & Quinoa Rice Pudding.

This tasty plant-based rice pudding uses Lilk Lush Blend milk to create a creamy texture and is the ideal accompaniment to a cosy night in on the sofa. Customise the toppings to suit your taste.

Ingredients

  • 60g arborio rice
  • 600ml Lilk Lush Blend milk
  • 1tsp vanilla paste/1 vanilla pod
  • 3 tbsp caster sugar

Method

  1. Add your rice, milk and vanilla into a pan (scrape out the seeds and add to the pan if using a vanilla pod)
  2. Bring the mixture to a boil using a medium heat
  3. Once it’s boiling, turn down the heat and leave the mixture to simmer for 25-30 minutes, stirring every now and again
  4. Add in the sugar and give it a final stir
  5. Top with jam and fruit (or other toppings of your choice)

Images: Princes, Yeo Valley, Lilk