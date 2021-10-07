There’s something about food and the effect it can have on us that goes far beyond the taste.

It has the ability to bring people together, from families and friends to entire communities – not to mention, it’s one of the few times we take our attention away from the various screens that run our lives to sit down and communicate, eat and enjoy one another’s company.

This sense of community that food can create is one of the key elements to South Asian cuisine, with many growing up enjoying a colourful selection of dishes while being surrounded by family and a sense of belonging – something which is passed down from one generation to the next.

“Asians, we show our love and affection through food,” says Lorna Nanda Gangotra, owner of The Little Indian Kitchen and star of Netflix’s The Big Family Cooking Showdown.