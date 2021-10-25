BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts has opened up about being diagnosed with bowel cancer in a powerful and honest new Instagram post – and reminded us that there’s no ‘normal’ when it comes to cancer.

Roberts – who also appeared on last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here – said she wanted to share her experience in the hopes that someone might benefit “from seeing it or reading it”.

“For a while now I’ve been struggling with my digestion,” she wrote. “Thanks to a conversation I had with my Dad a few years back I went to my GP for a check-up. I’ll be honest, I was embarrassed but I also knew that it could be something serious. So, I went just in case.”