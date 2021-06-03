For Tanya, while her drinking didn’t look out of the ordinary or different to her peers, she was becoming painfully aware that she’d wake up the next day with a crippling sense of shame, alongside her hangover. “I’d play it off as a funny story,” she says, while in reality she was horrified at the situations she’d end up in: waking up with a guy or snatches of memory of her screaming on a street corner. “That was a real wake up call. I didn’t want to morph into this other person when I was drinking. That’s when I realised that actually I wanted to stop or cut down.”

Aged 26, she attended her first Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting and was surprised to see other young people from a mix of backgrounds; Tanya is a Londoner of Sri Lankan heritage and hopes speaking about her experiences will encourage more people of colour to also seek support and share their stories. “We all have these pre-judgments of what a person with an alcohol problem looks like,” she says, recalling how, even though her family and boyfriend at the time were supportive, their initial reaction to her seeking help from the group was of shock. She credits the sense of community at AA for her sobriety (three and half years in now): “One of the most empowering things was just not feeling alone in my experiences with alcohol.”