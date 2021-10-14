The man behind the science of Sentia is GABA Labs chief scientist and neuropsychopharmacologist Professor David Nutt. He was the UK’s chief drug adviser in the late 00s, famously sacked after claiming that alcohol is more harmful than drugs like ecstasy and LSD. His groundbreaking research into the use of psilocybin (magic mushrooms) to treat depression also features in the BBC Two documentary The Psychedelic Drug Trial.

Nutt has been working to find an alternative to alcohol ever since his student years. He and his team have already developed Alcarelle, a synthetic ingredient that targets the GABA system, giving the effect of a couple of drinks without any of the harmful effects.

Alcarelle will eventually be sold to drinks companies for them to put into whatever drink they like. While it’s in testing, Nutt and his team got to work creating Sentia. To clarify, Sentia doesn’t include Alcarelle. Where Alcarelle is a synthetic ingredient, Sentia is a ready-made drink with ingredients that are all prepared from plants. It mimics the effects of Alcarelle by also targeting the GABA system.